Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(ABC News)   Phone call from intoxicated man leads German police to a stash of weapons and an altar-like collection of Nazi memorabilia, causing a führer   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Germany, Nazism, Adolf Hitler, intoxicated man, 53-year-old man's apartment, Nazi Germany, eastern Germany, Tuesday night  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Drunk and Führerist?

is that a new Movie?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He did Nazi that coming.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess the drunk dude felt extreme guilt for his hobby. If only American Nazis were that insightful.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Points to subby for the headline
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I guess the drunk dude felt extreme guilt for his hobby. If only American Nazis were that insightful.


To be fair that crap is illegal in Germany.  Not. So. In America.  Woot freedom.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long did it take them to get to Mar a lago?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I guess the drunk dude felt extreme guilt for his hobby. If only American Nazis were that insightful.


If American nazis were insightful, they wouldn't be nazis.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, I bet that guy is Goering to be sorry when he sobers up in the morning.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, I Wannsee what kind of stuff he had in his collection.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Boy, I bet that guy is Goering to be sorry when he sobers up in the morning.


AAAAGGGGHHHH: Still, I Wannsee what kind of stuff he had in his collection.


My wolf pack was going to interdict your convoy of puns but they've stopped to have some Donitz.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Boy, I bet that guy is Goering to be sorry when he sobers up in the morning.

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Still, I Wannsee what kind of stuff he had in his collection.

My wolf pack was going to interdict your convoy of puns but they've stopped to have some Donitz.


That sounds a bit heavy handed, but when all you have is a Himmler everything looks like a nail.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Madison Cawthorn heartbroken he couldn't obtain the collection.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL. Apparently the main difference between German Nazis and American Nazis is that the German Nazis don't have guns.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: How long did it take them to get to Mar a lago?


d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: LOL. Apparently the main difference between German Nazis and American Nazis is that the German Nazis don't have guns.


They can get shotguns fairly easily in the UK.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rough Trade - What's the Furor About the Führer?
Youtube oX6rUlvCPfQ
 
