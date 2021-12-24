 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CNN)   Floating COVID factory Carnival Freedom changes stops to Dominican Republic when denied entry to two planned ports of call. Because freedom   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Sick, Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival cruise ship, Cruise ship, Cruise line, Holland America Line, Cuba, Carnival Freedom ship, Santo Domingo  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 7:53 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive Covid test," Mathews' statement reads
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They hate us for our freedom
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I overheard some coworkers talking about how cheap cruises were right now. I interjected "Even after all that's happened with covid and cruises the past two years and you'd still get on one?" Of course they would

This is why we stood no chance of nipping the covid pandemic in the bud. People won't change their behaviors, especially if there's a good deal to be had
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Going on a cruise ship trip at the best of times is as appealing as coming down with COVID.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Frankly, I'd be pissed as a vaccinated cruise go-er. If the twats won't stay in their cabin and isolate for being dumbasses, then they can go overboard.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Swear to Christ, I will never go on a cruise after the stupidity I've seen from them during this pandemic. It's insane.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That could get real ugly if there was a new variant that spreads like warm cream cheese.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I overheard some coworkers talking about how cheap cruises were right now. I interjected "Even after all that's happened with covid and cruises the past two years and you'd still get on one?" Of course they would

This is why we stood no chance of nipping the covid pandemic in the bud. People won't change their behaviors, especially if there's a good deal to be had


If they're vaccinated, what is the problem?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: pastramithemosterotic: I overheard some coworkers talking about how cheap cruises were right now. I interjected "Even after all that's happened with covid and cruises the past two years and you'd still get on one?" Of course they would

This is why we stood no chance of nipping the covid pandemic in the bud. People won't change their behaviors, especially if there's a good deal to be had

If they're vaccinated, what is the problem?


Are they really vaccinated, or are they committing Freedumb Fraud?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.