(WESH Orlando)   Telling your co-workers you're in a coma and getting them to donate their sick leave is no way to start a new job, detective   (wesh.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Girlfriend in a Coma (2011 Remaster)
Youtube wy8mEOhSk0s
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If someone tells me that they're in a coma, I'm immediately suspicious.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


a dishonest police officer? say it ain't so!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [YouTube video: Girlfriend in a Coma (2011 Remaster)]


Mojo Nixon - Girlfriend in a Coma. Official Music Video [HD]
Youtube DGB7M82z4j4


Here I was going to go with Peter Griffin and you made me do this instead
I hope you're proud of yourself
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My name is Buck
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's farking funny  ... And that people believed her is even funnier ..
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The first indication that she was lying was that she's a cop.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like she needs a full-time job - making license plates.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is an unfortunate situation, but this in no way represents the men and women as a whole who work at the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office."

And yet, it actually does, since she was a member of that particular organization.
 
