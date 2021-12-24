 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Yahoo)   Thailand Government seizes meth hidden in punching bags..Leaving many to have a less exciting Boxing Day   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, gimme a hit of that!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose hiding the meth in speed bags would have been a little too obvious?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Certainly explains the irrational cult of cross fit doesn't it.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai authorities have seized crystal methamphetamine with a street value of almost $30 million stuffed inside boxing punch bags bound for Australia, officials said on Thursday.
Customs officers inspected the shipment after growing suspicious of the Thai-made training equipment which is not in high demand in Australia, Thai and Australian officials investigating the matter told a news conference in Bangkok.
More than 193 kg (425 lb) of the drugs, also known as ice, were hidden among 15 different bags

Ah, I think this could be the first time I've ever seen authorities cite a reasonable street value of the drugs they've siezed. Usually with cannabis seizures (at least in Australia) they take the amount then ratchet it up to the highest possible amount - which here means converting it to $50 per 2.5 grams which is (or at least used to be) the street price in Sydney, ignoring that it's often comfortably under half that in other Australian cities with less shiatty drug laws where it's usually sold by the ounce (28-30 grams depending on your dealer, usually about $220 on average).

But yeah this seems to be based on a calculation of $15 for a point of ice which seems a little high but not unlikely.

Punching bags are pretty common here, you often see them among people's workout equipment including every woman I know who works out regularly, so not sure where they got the idea they're not in demand.
 
