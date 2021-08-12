 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Twitter)   On Christmas Eve volunteers place a candle at every allied war grave in The Netherlands. Lest we forget   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of the War on Christmas, but I never knew it claimed so many.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Americans appear to have half forgotten what those people died for. This is too depressing for Christmas Eve.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WW2 was just a convenient way to kill off a bunch of people so rich farkers can advance aviation and fly to space 🚀
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no more lockdowns. Get all your shots and you can go back to normal.

But no, we need collective punishment because

1) you can still test positive after being vaccinated - and cases are all that matter, not deaths (Netherlands had 44 yesterday...)

2) morons can't be arsed to get their shots
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There were probably quite a few placed on graves near Arnhem.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think racism and racist having near free rayn is reason to suspect we have completely forgot.
MAGA. BO ISN'T AMERICAN.  NO, WE CAN'T HAVE A LADY IN CHARGE.
Brown people are the enemy.
America 🇺🇸 🇺🇲
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I was told there would be no more lockdowns. Get all your shots and you can go back to normal.

But no, we need collective punishment because

1) you can still test positive after being vaccinated - and cases are all that matter, not deaths (Netherlands had 44 yesterday...)

2) morons can't be arsed to get their shots


Maybe that's because a certain side of the political spectrum is forever demonizing and undermining vaccines, those who administer them and those who advocate strongly for them.
 
trialpha
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I was told there would be no more lockdowns. Get all your shots and you can go back to normal.

But no, we need collective punishment because

1) you can still test positive after being vaccinated - and cases are all that matter, not deaths (Netherlands had 44 yesterday...)

2) morons can't be arsed to get their shots


This is because politicians (and to some extent the public) are too chickenshiat to punish just #2. Pressure your politicians to change things so that unvaccinated by choice people with covid are refused medical treatment.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sheesh... Colonel Idiot just had to bring current politics into a completely unrelated thread.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
About half of American have forgotten.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: ColonelCathcart: I was told there would be no more lockdowns. Get all your shots and you can go back to normal.

But no, we need collective punishment because

1) you can still test positive after being vaccinated - and cases are all that matter, not deaths (Netherlands had 44 yesterday...)

2) morons can't be arsed to get their shots

Maybe that's because a certain side of the political spectrum is forever demonizing and undermining vaccines, those who administer them and those who advocate strongly for them.


If you think only one side has the monopoly on anti-vax, maybe you should read the well-known right wing fish wrap that is the NYT.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/12/ny​r​egion/covid-vaccine-black-young-new-yo​rkers.html

Only 28% of young black New Yorkers are vaccinated
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, we fight with each other over whether it's better to get vaccinated or to spew viral death at each other because it's our freedumbs.
 
Dboat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is very moving to see that there are still people who honour those who helped liberate them. I am fogged up...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I think racism and racist having near free rayn is reason to suspect we have completely forgot.
MAGA. BO ISN'T AMERICAN.  NO, WE CAN'T HAVE A LADY IN CHARGE.
Brown people are the enemy.
America 🇺🇸 🇺🇲


Just stop.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are we still talking about The Netherlands, or did the Canada Geese come in here and start sh*tting everywhere already?
 
