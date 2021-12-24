 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Fox 5 New York)   This makes sense. Why else would you go to the gym if not to drink more booze?   (fox5ny.com) divider line
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Fit people drink more than those who don't exercise"

The "Fark Fitness Team" is up to the challenge.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes sense. Now I need to learn to eat better. Keto, perhaps.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, but they drink that Mich Ultra probably.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-gym-goers more likely to be teetotaling evangelicals.  Causation/correlation fail.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think you mean a bar
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, but they drink that Mich Ultra probably.


My best drinking friend (and, thus, by fark's very fair rules, my best friend) rates alcohol by percentage, describing anything below 5% as "empty calories".


This seems like the road to being in shape.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they look better.  Thus go out more.  Jfc
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Working out makes you process alcohol better.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The more I drink, the better looking I get - I know this as fact, for sure.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In the NYT article about the study it said they removed non-drinkers from the results. So you'd have to look at the actual study to see how that affected their results.

The conclusion should be that "among drinkers, those in shape drink more"
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Which way does causality go? Is it completely spurious? A cross-correlate of something else? And which of the dozen or so possible measures of "fitness"?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

anuran: Which way does causality go? Is it completely spurious? A cross-correlate of something else? And which of the dozen or so possible measures of "fitness"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guilty secret CSB: In my younger days I liked to go the YMCA and pound 2 Grolschs in the parking lot then take big one hit of bud in my car at 6am. Oddly enough it got me into the right mental zone for strenuous activity
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does making a liquor run count as exercise?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So I'd be more drunk if I worked out?  Good thing I don't or I'd be dead from alcohol poisoning.  Once again, my innate drive toward laziness saves my life.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I only work out to look good when I go to a bar. Ok. Also at the beach. But I drink at the beach too.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Duh. The only reason I go to the gym at all is because gin and beer have so many calories.
 
nbt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's not how people work.  Physical recreation (not 'exercise'), adult beverages, cured meats, all are about living life to the fullest.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These men were ahead of the game:

Glucozade Port
Youtube r4c-rSmBjEw
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nbt: That's not how people work.  Physical recreation (not 'exercise'), adult beverages, cured meats, all are about living life to the fullest.


The Simpsons: Homer's Death
Youtube YSO0FEMd9sw
 
