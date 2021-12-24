 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Twitter)   Arnold donates 25 tiny homes to homeless vets in West LA   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is so awesome!  Well, done Arnold!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder what Trump org donated all the identical flags for the Tent City shown in the 'before' pics?

Oh...need help...here's some flags.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While my visit to Paris wasn't particularly great, one positive thing that stood out was that apparently one of the last kings of France had constructed what amounts to a palace-sized estate for the purposes of housing war veterans.

This got me thinking, that perhaps when the US military closes bases, instead of simply selling all of them off, perhaps where geographically useful for things like jobs and medical care, bases could be redeveloped into what's essentially social safetynet housing for veterans so that they don't end up homeless.  The idea wouldn't be that veterans would want to live in these facilities for the rest of their lives, but if the alternative would be homelessness then there would always be a place for them to go.

Obviously the devil is in the details, because of things like alcohol and carnal relations, it would probably be necessary for there to be some rules, but also some pretty significant leeway.  It might be necessary to set up a VFW-style community center with bar, and to have rules that allow residents to have guests for limited amounts of time without a lot of prying into personal affairs.  Obviously residents would need to feel that they have reasonable rules for when they can come and go from the facility as well.

It just irks me that military veterans are a disproportionate percentage of homeless and despite the pretty massive organizational structure these people at one point belonged to, there's insufficient effort to deal with what looks to be fallout from that time in that system once they're discharged.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's too bad Arnold isn't qualified to run for President per the Constitution.

If he switched parties and ran as a Dem, Republicans really want to try and knock him off?  (read: of course they would because they're farking idiots).
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TWX:
It just irks me that military veterans are a disproportionate percentage of homeless and despite the pretty massive organizational structure these people at one point belonged to, there's insufficient effort to deal with what looks to be fallout from that time in that system once they're discharged.

Depending on the year and survey homeless vets account for between 9.5% to 13% of the population which is about the same numbers ex-cons account for.
Most surveys identify 20 to 25% as severely mentally ill, 45% with some mental illness.
38% alcoholics, 26% substance abusers
44% are employed

I mean I'm all for tiny homes but these look like plastic sheds with AC and no insulation or plumbing. I can't imagine that these would survive more than a year of wear and tear. Better than a tent? Sure but not by much.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And... it's gentrified.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to be hard to bulldoze without intolerably bad optics.  The LAPD must be pissed.
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You've just stumbled across part of the plot of "It Happened On Fifth Avenue" (1947)...
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to god I read that as "tiny ponies" and thought well this is going to be interesting.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kat09tails:

I mean I'm all for tiny homes but these look like plastic sheds with AC and no insulation or plumbing. I can't imagine that these would survive more than a year of wear and tear. Better than a tent? Sure but not by much.

Other than a brief visual that the video shows, do you have any facts to back up that statement?
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No bathrooms. Two beds and some shelving. They are also flooding badly, and LA is expected to get rain off and on all this week.

I've also heard that there are no guests or reporters allowed in the compounds, and many have rules like curfews (which prevent night jobs) and limit the amount of belongings you can bring (two bags).
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I think this is a very good thing Arnold has done, on a systemic level we've got to let go of this notion of the deserving and undeserving poor. Everyone is entitled to a secure home and there has to be systems in place for all to achieve that.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No rats and no squirrels?

But what are they supposed to eat now?
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.businessinsider.com/los-a​n​geles-prefab-tiny-home-village-pallet-​shelters-homeless-2021-2?amp
 
cSquids
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think the biggest problem with the idea is that military bases are basically giant superfund sites.  The military didn't have to follow any of the normal rules when it came to building things and so they are full of toxic crap and are often shoddily built. Near Monterey, CA there is Fort Ord was closed in 1994 and while a huge chunk of it is a university there are still some areas that are polluted and a lot of the old buildings are still up because it costs so much to clean them up.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I guess that central building with the Christmas tree is probably the shower/toilet, dining hall, washing machine central? What they are getting with their shelter shed is a safe and warm and clean place to sleep, read, whatever. And something you just don't get on the street, privacy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some nations and Arnold understand something the best way to change the lives of people is the house first.
Too bad the rest of make excuses
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen better

https://www.veteranscommunityproject.​o​rg/vcp-kansascity
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Air conditioners??? It's bad enough that these moochers are getting free housing but AC?

/jk, good on ya Arnie
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

and fire extinguishers too. So no ciggy fires.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Made by Pallet - they say 5 year warranty. Walls are fiber reinforced plastic. Yep. No plumbing.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for a chateau
21 rooms but one will do
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It would be better if he ran as a Republican because he would cut off the Trumpers. It would be nice to have a choice between two candidates who believe in the country instead of between the Democrat and the fascist wannabe dictator.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Your car has a 3 Year a warranty. That doesn't mean it stops working after that. The plumbing could probably be in a central location for all to access.

A "lot" better than living in a tent I would say.

Also refer to this for what it could include. (Not saying it does)

Los Angeles has created a colorful prefab tiny home village for the city's unhoused population
 
cptrios
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Obviously they're not amazing, but the only current alternative is to get rid of them and put the people using them back into the aforementioned tents. Probably best to just see this as an "every little bit helps" situation.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark, man, I get that these accommodations are super-basic and of course it is beyond problematic that our society is in a place where this kind of generosity engenders such an outsized response.

But it is vastly better than the alternatives, on any practical level. And because of Schwarzenegger's massive presence in entertainment and politics, I expect some other rich bastards to begin moving in this direction. The industry as a whole, to date, has preferred hostile architecture and fun things like that asswipe screenwriter who decided to arrogate an entire underpass to himself - by virtue of placing big landscaping boulders on the sidewalk there so no one could sleep underneath the damn thing. (Sorry writerbro we movered yer rocks. Dumbass.) This is an upgrade on all fronts. Doesn't address the systemic issues but it's a start.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yeah. One more roof than they had before,

and I'll gamble it's a lot more then those folks received from any posters in this thread.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The fact that any wealthy USA citizen is at least trying to help is a good start.

If this is what one immigrant can do then just imagine what the Wall St bankers and big Pharma people can do next .... imagine ...... anything?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
While it's really nice that Arnold did this, and I'm glad the project could wrap up with that last hurdle (the Civil Engineering was the expensive part), I'm a bit bothered that these crates cost $10k each, as these are frankly little more than... I'm going to say R-5 bunk houses.

Other articles have called these what they are, transitory housing. I'd say 3-6 months in them on average before moving on.

Shout out to Peki one or two posts up for finding a good link before I did. Big time saver.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Or 15 or 16 posts up. Damn my inability to compose thoughts in nanoseconds.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tiny homes? There are perfectly good prisons.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn you, Arnold, for making me think of if you are going to knock up more maids in these homes.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

So yes, lets dump a bunch of low income, potentially disabled in one way or another people, in a place that just lost a chunk of its civilian job base.

I'm sure that will work well.

Basically you are building a hooverville.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: Fark, man, I get that these accommodations are super-basic and of course it is beyond problematic that our society is in a place where this kind of generosity engenders such an outsized response.

But it is vastly better than the alternatives, on any practical level. And because of Schwarzenegger's massive presence in entertainment and politics, I expect some other rich bastards to begin moving in this direction. The industry as a whole, to date, has preferred hostile architecture and fun things like that asswipe screenwriter who decided to arrogate an entire underpass to himself - by virtue of placing big landscaping boulders on the sidewalk there so no one could sleep underneath the damn thing. (Sorry writerbro we movered yer rocks. Dumbass.) This is an upgrade on all fronts. Doesn't address the systemic issues but it's a start.


I want to be optimistic about this, but I still feel like this is just trying to camouflage the housing issue in California.

As housing becomes more expensive, you see more and more homeless on the streets. That's hard to ignore since it's in your face and becomes so ubiquitous all over the state. This is goes hand-in-hand with the plight of affordable housing as the homeless themselves become poster children for the problem.

But if you simply build containment areas to house the homeless out of the public eye, it also starts to counter the argument against unaffordable housing. Ie "If there's a problem where people cannot afford a home, then where have all the homeless people gone?" becomes the argument to tell renters and buyers to STFU and stop complaining. No to mention it also allows politicians to bury their heads even deeper.

I'm not putting these shelters down, because it is a good start. But what's the full plan here? But there you have it. How can you transition these homeless folks into private housing if they can't afford any places to live?
 
Peki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ajgeek: While it's really nice that Arnold did this, and I'm glad the project could wrap up with that last hurdle (the Civil Engineering was the expensive part), I'm a bit bothered that these crates cost $10k each, as these are frankly little more than... I'm going to say R-5 bunk houses.

Other articles have called these what they are, transitory housing. I'd say 3-6 months in them on average before moving on.

Shout out to Peki one or two posts up for finding a good link before I did. Big time saver.


The price is a fair criticism considering we could put people up in hotels, where'd at least they'd get their own rooms and bathrooms.

*shrug* A lot of activists say it feels like an "out of sight, out of mind" solution, and there's no guarantee that these will actually be temporary. There's very little movement of homeless to permanent housing right now, and all the shelters are full.

There are better solutions, but so long as elected officials refuse to do anything, I guess Arnie gets to play hero.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: How can you transition these homeless folks into private housing if they can't afford any places to live?


this may sound facetious, it isn't meant to be : Just give them one. The principle has been well tested and documented ( yeah...in European "socialist" states, but hey) and it works.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They look very much like jail cells which is nice.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Well. It's better than tossing them in an oven.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: They look very much like jail cells which is nice.


Very much better than tent city, which is nice.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm going to add homelessness to the list of problems (like guns) that require ironclad 100% solutions or else it's just not worth trying.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I was homeless for two years, and besides booze, my #1 expenditure was food. I was working, so had to haul 70 lbs worth of my shiat around so it wouldn't get stolen, and missed out on even being able to apply for jobs that made twice as much as I was making with half the hours.

You can't buy food in bulk (not even Ramen) when you have to carry it with you 24/7. Having a place to store bulk purchased food would've been a godsend, and the only nights I was able to 100% shut down & completely sleep without keeping an ear open was on nights with shiatty weather, when people weren't out & about and the risk of getting rolled & robbed was next to zero.

That privacy is 100% necessary for mental health.
 
Peki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Still not good enough, which is nice.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm going to add homelessness to the list of problems (like guns) that require ironclad 100% solutions or else it's just not worth trying.


That makes pretty much nothing worth trying.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

A blessing for some who get to live in them, which is nice.
 
Peki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

And we'll keep pushing for better, which is nice.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

It doesn't have to be one extreme or the other. You can do public\private partnerships, where say, the government eats half the pay of these guys to make them attractive to workplaces and potentially get a foot in the door (of course then you will just complain the vets are taking jobs).

A problem like this is like peanut butter. You don't want a big fat wad in your mouth, you want to spread it out a bit so areas can manage it and common problems don't have an easy way to compound.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I agree with you, which is nice.

/happy holidays 🤗
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole!
 
