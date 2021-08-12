 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida is supposed to peak in February at around 30k cases a day ....today's number 31,758 cases. Shattering record high of 27,669 back in August   (local10.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure they'll find a methodology to claw back those numbers.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that's the number that's getting reported, it's surely much larger than that
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Counting higher than to potato is illegal in Florida, Subby.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glee for DeathSentence. I'm surprised they let the numbers out. Somebody is heading for unemployment.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cewley: Glee for DeathSentence. I'm surprised they let the numbers out. Somebody is heading for unemployment.


I can imagine Governor DeathSentence cackling like the Emperor from Star Wars when he heard those numbers.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A couple weeks ago, Hawaii was "warning" we would exceed 500 cases per day bey the new year. 1800+ reported today. Merry Christmas!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm predicting a recording high number of "pneumonia" deaths.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You need to include separate data for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.  The infection rate numbers don't mean much.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How many deaths and hospitalizations?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Every single case is a snowbird. So sayeth DeSantis
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter, man.  Omicron is much less severe than the other stains.  It's little more than the flu.  Not even  bad flu.  Like regular flu.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: [Fark user image image 320x240]


You can get off your high horse:

See - NYC blowing past its previous peak by over 2x:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*yawn*
No schitt...

Wake me up when they have added a zero to that number.
(farking morans)
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But where's his press conference saying how successful he is? Where is it?
Oh, that's right. He only has those after thousands have died so the number of infections are brought down and he can point to that as a success.
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It doesn't matter, man.  Omicron is much less severe than the other stains.  It's little more than the flu.  Not even  bad flu.  Like regular flu.


Considering that vax numbers are pretty good in most places, that is a fragile conclusion.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It doesn't matter, man.  Omicron is much less severe than the other stains.  It's little more than the flu.  Not even  bad flu.  Like regular flu.


Just like Delta was less severe than the other strains and Covid was just a flu?

We don't know yet. It has been in the country for three weeks. Hospital availability is cratering.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: BunkyBrewman: [Fark user image image 320x240]

You can get off your high horse:

See - NYC blowing past its previous peak by over 2x:

[Fark user image 425x575]


What's wrong snookums, did I hurt your little feefees?

Maybe you should lobby Fark for a New York tab.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: ColonelCathcart: BunkyBrewman: [Fark user image image 320x240]

You can get off your high horse:

See - NYC blowing past its previous peak by over 2x:

[Fark user image 425x575]

What's wrong snookums, did I hurt your little feefees?

Maybe you should lobby Fark for a New York tab.


Just pointing out that NYC is doing just as bad as Death Santis State, and worse on a per capita basis.
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: BunkyBrewman: ColonelCathcart: BunkyBrewman: [Fark user image image 320x240]

You can get off your high horse:

See - NYC blowing past its previous peak by over 2x:

[Fark user image 425x575]

What's wrong snookums, did I hurt your little feefees?

Maybe you should lobby Fark for a New York tab.

Just pointing out that NYC is doing just as bad as Death Santis State, and worse on a per capita basis.


Nyc isn't actively trying to kill people tho

Well not anymore that is
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

valenumr: A couple weeks ago, Hawaii was "warning" we would exceed 500 cases per day bey the new year. 1800+ reported today. Merry Christmas!


New Mexico got really ugly in November.  I remember how we were seeing 800 new cases as really bad peaks in 2020.  Over the past month and a half, we have been consistently seeing 1000+ new cases each day, and 20+ deaths each day.  And yet, people want to pretend that things are back to normal.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ontario just doubled all previous peaks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also, we're about to get a three day gap in the data, which will then pile onto Tuesday numbers. Which means we're going to lose short term trendiness for about a week.

When you're doubling rate is implying an R-naught around 10, this isn't good.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: It doesn't matter, man.  Omicron is much less severe than the other stains.  It's little more than the flu.  Not even  bad flu.  Like regular flu.

Just like Delta was less severe than the other strains and Covid was just a flu?

We don't know yet. It has been in the country for three weeks. Hospital availability is cratering.


Fark user imageView Full Size


From this thread: https://twitter.com/globalhlt​htwit/sta​tus/1474418781145505794?s=21
 
Alebak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
3.2K deaths yesterday.

One thousand is, as monsterous as it sounds, unfortunately background noise at this point.

Two thousand should get people to pay more attention.

Three or more should be a red alert, I hope I'm wrong but the weeks after Christmas and New Years are probably going to be rough.
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: valenumr: A couple weeks ago, Hawaii was "warning" we would exceed 500 cases per day bey the new year. 1800+ reported today. Merry Christmas!

New Mexico got really ugly in November.  I remember how we were seeing 800 new cases as really bad peaks in 2020.  Over the past month and a half, we have been consistently seeing 1000+ new cases each day, and 20+ deaths each day.  And yet, people want to pretend that things are back to normal.


SMDH 😡
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Also, we're about to get a three day gap in the data, which will then pile onto Tuesday numbers. Which means we're going to lose short term trendiness for about a week.

When you're doubling rate is implying an R-naught around 10, this isn't good.


Our previous delta peak count (I think 1500 or so), was actually a three day backlog, which is weird. Should be reported when the sample is taken, but anyhow, 3 or 7 day averages compare well for looking at peaks, and derivatives of data fits work well for comparing waves.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: It doesn't matter, man.  Omicron is much less severe than the other stains.  It's little more than the flu.  Not even  bad flu.  Like regular flu.

Just like Delta was less severe than the other strains and Covid was just a flu?

We don't know yet. It has been in the country for three weeks. Hospital availability is cratering.

[Fark user image image 425x421]

From this thread: https://twitter.com/globalhlth​twit/status/1474418781145505794?s=21


Because the population have been panicked into checking into the hospital.

Let's see ICU rates and death rates.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: BunkyBrewman: ColonelCathcart: BunkyBrewman: [Fark user image image 320x240]

You can get off your high horse:

See - NYC blowing past its previous peak by over 2x:

[Fark user image 425x575]

What's wrong snookums, did I hurt your little feefees?

Maybe you should lobby Fark for a New York tab.

Just pointing out that NYC is doing just as bad as Death Santis State, and worse on a per capita basis.


You have been on Fark long enough to know that per capita is only a useful metric when it makes red states look bad or blue states look good.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldRod: If that's the number that's getting reported, it's surely much larger than that


Surely they can't be lying.
 
sforce
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm sure they'll find a methodology to claw back those numbers.


Jokes on you, that's already in place.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flashlight: ColonelCathcart: BunkyBrewman: ColonelCathcart: BunkyBrewman: [Fark user image image 320x240]

You can get off your high horse:

See - NYC blowing past its previous peak by over 2x:

[Fark user image 425x575]

What's wrong snookums, did I hurt your little feefees?

Maybe you should lobby Fark for a New York tab.

Just pointing out that NYC is doing just as bad as Death Santis State, and worse on a per capita basis.

You have been on Fark long enough to know that per capita is only a useful metric when it makes red states look bad or blue states look good.


You're right. I would hate to point out that only 28% of young black people in NYC are vaccinated according to the garbageNY Post Holy New York Times:

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/12/ny​r​egion/covid-vaccine-black-young-new-yo​rkers.html
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Ivo Shandor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: It doesn't matter, man.  Omicron is much less severe than the other stains.  It's little more than the flu.  Not even  bad flu.  Like regular flu.

Just like Delta was less severe than the other strains and Covid was just a flu?

We don't know yet. It has been in the country for three weeks. Hospital availability is cratering.

[Fark user image image 425x421]

From this thread: https://twitter.com/globalhlth​twit/status/1474418781145505794?s=21

Because the population have been panicked into checking into the hospital.

Let's see ICU rates and death rates.


Jesus farking christ. Every argument you've ever made on fark is grasping at straws.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Ivo Shandor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: It doesn't matter, man.  Omicron is much less severe than the other stains.  It's little more than the flu.  Not even  bad flu.  Like regular flu.

Just like Delta was less severe than the other strains and Covid was just a flu?

We don't know yet. It has been in the country for three weeks. Hospital availability is cratering.

[Fark user image image 425x421]

From this thread: https://twitter.com/globalhlth​twit/status/1474418781145505794?s=21

Because the population have been panicked into checking into the hospital.

Let's see ICU rates and death rates.


You don't 'check in' to a hospital. You have to be admitted. They aren't admitting people for funsies.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

valenumr: ColonelCathcart: Ivo Shandor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: It doesn't matter, man.  Omicron is much less severe than the other stains.  It's little more than the flu.  Not even  bad flu.  Like regular flu.

Just like Delta was less severe than the other strains and Covid was just a flu?

We don't know yet. It has been in the country for three weeks. Hospital availability is cratering.

[Fark user image image 425x421]

From this thread: https://twitter.com/globalhlth​twit/status/1474418781145505794?s=21

Because the population have been panicked into checking into the hospital.

Let's see ICU rates and death rates.

Jesus farking christ. Every argument you've ever made on fark is grasping at straws.


No, it's not.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-10335919/amp/Omicron-80-CENT-likely​-cause-hospital-admission-Delta-major-​study-suggests.html
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Midterm election demographics will shed some light on the honesty of Florida's case numbers.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: ColonelCathcart: Ivo Shandor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cryinoutloud: It doesn't matter, man.  Omicron is much less severe than the other stains.  It's little more than the flu.  Not even  bad flu.  Like regular flu.

Just like Delta was less severe than the other strains and Covid was just a flu?

We don't know yet. It has been in the country for three weeks. Hospital availability is cratering.

[Fark user image image 425x421]

From this thread: https://twitter.com/globalhlth​twit/status/1474418781145505794?s=21

Because the population have been panicked into checking into the hospital.

Let's see ICU rates and death rates.

You don't 'check in' to a hospital. You have to be admitted. They aren't admitting people for funsies.


You can check yourself in to a hospital. They can choose to not admit you.

Hospitals love to admit people because that's how they make money.

Yes, they have single payer - but the hospital doesn't get paid by said single payer without admitted patients.

You're admitted. Examined. Single payer is billed. You're discharged.

OOGA BOOGA HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS.

Meanwhile, how's the ICU?
 
