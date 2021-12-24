 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(The Farkmobile)   Have to replace my dead car in the coming days. Describe or show the perfect car for a Farker: The Farkmobile   (dreamstime.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get you a Chrysler that seats about twenty
So hurry up and we'll bring our jukebox money
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that the first time as "...replace my dead cat..."?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Anyone else read that the first time as "...replace my dead cat..."?


o/
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

beerrun: [Fark user image 850x637]


Yeah...but then you'd be in bed with Big Meat, making appearances on Fox News and who wants that kind of reputation?
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


- or -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Anyone else read that the first time as "...replace my dead cat..."?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AbuHashish:
Fark user imageView Full Size


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x318]


Love it, any source info on that thing?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  
Interior Crocodile Alligator 10 Hour Version
Youtube fbLSf6PBHy0
 
