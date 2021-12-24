 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(USA Today)   Over 500 flights canceled due to Covid   (usatoday.com) divider line
78
    More: News, Airline, Christmas, Christmas worldwide, Avianca, Christmas Day flight, Aircraft, Nativity of Jesus, Christmas carol  
•       •       •

1355 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omi is just getting started. shiat's gonna get rough.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or over 500 flights canceled due to not enough butts in the seats because of people saying "Fark this crap, I'm not Flying"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna get away?

TOO DAMN BAD!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: or over 500 flights canceled due to not enough butts in the seats because of people saying "Fark this crap, I'm not Flying"


It's mostly due to lack of crew availability. The airlines couldn't give a crap about you.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: or over 500 flights canceled due to not enough butts in the seats because of people saying "Fark this crap, I'm not Flying"


If those were pilot seats you're talking about, you'd be sorta on to something
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


How about this: it was only identified several weeks ago and it's too soon to be sure. In the absence of proof of it being no big deal, the skyrocketing case numbers are a valid reason to be concerned.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


It's still very spreadable. Even if the vast majority of people don't get severely ill, going about business as normal pretty much guarantees that everybody will get it, which will be very bad for the unlucky. It will also tax hospitals to the breaking point.

So if someone tests positive, they still need to isolate, so as not to spread it to others. This is likely why flights are being canceled; Pilots and other flight crew members are testing positive and being held out of work.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: or over 500 flights canceled due to not enough butts in the seats because of people saying "Fark this crap, I'm not Flying"


clearly you haven't flown much during COVID. my four legs this past week were at least three-quarters full, including my red eye last night.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.''

At least they aren't using the Omicron people.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


It's significantly less likely to make you very sick than delta. But it still can do so. And if lots and lots of people get it all at once, that's still going to be a lot of people getting very sick.

Omicron looks less dangerous than delta. It's still going to send lots of people to the hospital, and unfortunately, it's still going to kill a lot of people.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


Only about 20% or so has gotten boosters IIRC. I've seen some boosted people saying that caught it who said it hit them pretty hard, not requiring hospitalization but still knocking them on their butts. And, boosted or not, do you want to be stuck in an airliner with a sick crew?

/boosted
//haven't had a cold in 2 years, thanks, masks
///slashie tax
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


THERE IS NOBODY HERE WORTH LISTENING TO. GET INFORMATION FROM A REPUTABLE SOURCE.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misery Map
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I flew two and three weeks ago and flights were close to full. They'll be packed this week.

It only takes one cancellation to mess everything up for days. 180 pax from a cancelled flight rebooked on flights with five empty seats each means it takes a long time to catch up. The current situation is more like a computer failure: it's affecting everything everywhere.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


No one under the age of 5 is vaxxed, let alone boosted.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: or over 500 flights canceled due to not enough butts in the seats because of people saying "Fark this crap, I'm not Flying"


It doesn't look like there's any shortage of flying butts.

https://fox8.com/news/tsa-expects-the​s​e-4-days-to-be-the-busiest-travel-date​s-of-the-holiday-season/
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Should stay the heck home anyway
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.

It's significantly less likely to make you very sick than delta. But it still can do so. And if lots and lots of people get it all at once, that's still going to be a lot of people getting very sick.

Omicron looks less dangerous than delta. It's still going to send lots of people to the hospital, and unfortunately, it's still going to kill a lot of people.


Yeah. . .if it is 1/2 as virulent as delta, but 2x as many people get it, the net is going to be the same.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: optikeye: or over 500 flights canceled due to not enough butts in the seats because of people saying "Fark this crap, I'm not Flying"

It doesn't look like there's any shortage of flying butts.

https://fox8.com/news/tsa-expects-thes​e-4-days-to-be-the-busiest-travel-date​s-of-the-holiday-season/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


I believe it's not the impact it'll have on the vaccinated and/or boosted, but those who choose not to follow guidelines and those who have health conditions preventing them from getting vaccinated.

If it were a small percentage of Americans that weren't complying with the guidelines, there'd be more employees healthy enough to work, and less of a threat of catching omicron inside a tube of recycled air.

But here we are. Unvaccinated people can die from omicron. It's still COVID, after all.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


80% of the US population has not received a booster.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boosted as of yesterday.  Flying New Years Day.

/ Not looking forward to airports
// Looking forward to my wife and kids
/// Tres
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: optikeye: or over 500 flights canceled due to not enough butts in the seats because of people saying "Fark this crap, I'm not Flying"

It doesn't look like there's any shortage of flying butts.

https://fox8.com/news/tsa-expects-thes​e-4-days-to-be-the-busiest-travel-dat​es-of-the-holiday-se​ason/


like the purddiest girl in the dog show.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.

THERE IS NOBODY HERE WORTH LISTENING TO. GET INFORMATION FROM A REPUTABLE SOURCE.


User name checks out.

/s
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry, couldn't resist.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lard. I'm SO HAPPY my in-laws had no issues flying back to Germany last week. I love them, but a week of them in our small house was enough.

I was shocked Germany didn't require them to have a negative test to come in. Proof of full vaccination was sufficient.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


Let's wait for some better numbers around that. Is it at "cold" severity for 99% of the boosted people or for 51% or them? Either would qualify as "most people". And there are examples of breakthrough cases which are serious enough to care about, even if they don't require hospitalization.

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-en​t​ertainment/music/news/brian-may-covid-​omicron-b1978886.html

He said he is feeling "truly horrible" and that it's like "the worst flu you can imagine"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.

THERE IS NOBODY HERE WORTH LISTENING TO. GET INFORMATION FROM A REPUTABLE SOURCE.


Username checks out?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess as to why initial reports were like, "hey, not as severe, but way more transmissable," is exactly because it requires a lower dosing viral load to cause symptoms (more infectious) but can still be just as deadly in situations where a high dosing viral load happens over extended periods.

So basically avoid recycled air in aluminum tubes and office spaces. Same shiat as before.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.

THERE IS NOBODY HERE WORTH LISTENING TO. GET INFORMATION FROM A REPUTABLE SOURCE.


People are capable of pointing him to a reputable source. Not everyone is the idiot you're assuming he is.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.

No one under the age of 5 is vaxxed, let alone boosted.


0.0008% of COVID deaths have been people under 18, and of course 5 and under would be even less.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuta: optikeye: or over 500 flights canceled due to not enough butts in the seats because of people saying "Fark this crap, I'm not Flying"

clearly you haven't flown much during COVID. my four legs this past week were at least three-quarters full, including my red eye last night.


You do know airlines maximize flights for 'butts in seat'.
While your particular 'it's about you' flight might have been packed. That's how algorithms work. They're not pulling out a crew to keep empty seats flying. Your personal perception about crowds...can also be due to Airlines only having a limited number of fights, employees, and pilots available.
So they stack'em up full for what they have.

They  can't put butts in seats in the numbers of previous years for same number of flights.

Do you seriously think that people are traveling in the same numbers as 2 years ago?
Seriously?

Yeah...YOUR particular fight is packed means diddly to how many people are traveling this year.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


Scanning the thread, doesn't look like anyone's mentioned call-outs yet. It doesn't have to be a single policy decision, just the aggregate effect or many airline personnel simultaneously testing positive or getting contact traced.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


My cousin is vaccinated (but I'm unsure about his booster status) and he's having a pretty rough go of it right now. He says that there are times when he's fine, then he feels like he got hit by a truck. He has asthma and always seemed to have ENT issues growing up. He hasn't needed to go to the hospital yet, but I would not be surprised if that happened.

The easy transmission of the Omicron variant is what should be concerning, and before you say "well, people should have gotten their booster already," keep in mind that some places (Walgreens, CVS to name a few) have waiting lists of up to 2 weeks right now.

/I got my booster at Sam's Club a couple of weeks ago because they did walk-ups while Walgreens had a 2 week wait
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jaesop: duckpoopy: FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.

THERE IS NOBODY HERE WORTH LISTENING TO. GET INFORMATION FROM A REPUTABLE SOURCE.

People are capable of pointing him to a reputable source. Not everyone is the idiot you're assuming he is.


And yet no one has...
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


Regardless of its level of risk, every person who it spreads to is a potential incubator for the next killer variant.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.

It's significantly less likely to make you very sick than delta. But it still can do so. And if lots and lots of people get it all at once, that's still going to be a lot of people getting very sick.

Omicron looks less dangerous than delta. It's still going to send lots of people to the hospital, and unfortunately, it's still going to kill a lot of people.


There's a tipping point where the more sick people part has a bigger impact on hospitalization than the less severe part.  Will we get there ???
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's freezing here in Fairbanks and we are supposed to get about 14" of snow over the next few days. I'm vaxxed and boosted but I'm still staying home and warm. I have no place to be and I'm fine with that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Boosted as of yesterday.  Flying New Years Day.

/ Not looking forward to airports
// Looking forward to my wife and kids
/// Tres


Same. I scheduled mine so that if anyone asks me to do anything over Christmas, I can say I don't feel well. "ugh. Booster. Too weak to eat your over-salted sweet potatoes."
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.

THERE IS NOBODY HERE WORTH LISTENING TO. GET INFORMATION FROM A REPUTABLE SOURCE.


lol, remember that guy who got his balls stuck in a chair? Good times.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: You do know airlines maximize flights for 'butts in seat'.


They wouldn't have waited this late to cancel so many flights if they knew there were so many seats.

Maybe the employees are just faking being sick, but they're struggling to get people to show up today.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.

80% of the US population has not received a booster.


I can't even get one yet here in Quebec. They are going by age and are at 65+, immunocompromomised, and healthcare workers

I MIGHT be eligible by late January
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
our seats on our flight home on tuesday were just upgraded. there's a chance is may get canceled which is ok.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Ok, I'm a HUGE mask/vaccine advocate, but so far it seems that omicron is little more than a cold for most people who are boosted -- hence the discrepancy between cases and hospitalizations. Aren't we overreacting just a wee bit?

If we're not, please explain it to me. I (almost) always listen to reason.


Until we have confirmation that it's less likely to destroy your health for life than other strains (and we won't have much of a clue about this until February, minimum), probably not a smart idea to risk it.

I'm young and in excellent health. I was never worried about dying of covid. I was worried about being left with permanent neurological problems (which is a bit of a problem when you're employed because you're a brain). Or panting after the walk to my mailbox instead of running 6 minute miles. Or something "minor" like never being able to appreciate the taste of good steak or whisky again.

These happen more or less randomly to about 1 in every 6-8 cases, among other things. Studies are finding that nearly 40% of victims are still sick with at least one symptom a full year later.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each one of those cancelled flights is going to turn into 30-50 car rentals. 
And each one of those car rentals is going to turn into a icy missile on a mad dash to wherever with no concern for human life and nowhere to stop for the night.

The highways are going to be a bloodbath tonight.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: They wouldn't have waited this late to cancel so many flights if they knew there were so many seats.

Maybe the employees are just faking being sick, but they're struggling to get people to show up today.


Oh just Fark Off.
 
12349876
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

optikeye: 12349876: They wouldn't have waited this late to cancel so many flights if they knew there were so many seats.

Maybe the employees are just faking being sick, but they're struggling to get people to show up today.

Oh just Fark Off.


I thought you were denying that airline employees were getting tons of COVID and the airlines were cancelling the flights because of empty seats.  I was just providing a third option that's more logical than yours.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.