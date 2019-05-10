 Skip to content
(The Mainichi (Japan))   One positive of the pandemic: less human-crow friction. Which is something   (mainichi.jp) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best countermeasure against crows during breeding season is to ignore them

Or just feeding them shelled, unsalted peanuts.  Eventually you'll get a family that will know you as a friendly human.  They're like regular neighbors, except they can be bribed off way more cheaply.
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Will conflict rise again when the infection situation settles down? We will have to see.

Narrator? Is that you?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]


I initially read the headline as "human-crow fiction."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fake news. Birds aren't real.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Any impact on the # of murders?
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only four in for the Schitts Creek reference.  Fark, you don't disappoint.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Fake news. Birds aren't real.


Some birds are real. Even though they've been replacing them with surveillance devices since 1977, they haven't got them all. That would be ridiculous.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't mess with wild crows because they remember human faces.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Rochester they had to use lasers and fireworks to get them to leave Washington Square Park and shiating literally square inch on the park.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: /Oblig
[Fark user image 850x894]


I read that to my my son every year for Christmas, it's a tradition.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: In Rochester they had to use lasers and fireworks to get them to leave Washington Square Park and shiating literally square inch on the park.


That sounds like fun.

/Not the shiatting part
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CORVID 19, HUMANS 0
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: Only four in for the Schitts Creek reference.  Fark, you don't disappoint.


They have eyes, you know.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Don't mess with wild crows because they remember human faces.


And they teach their children.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 442x292]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Less trash, less birds throwing trash around.
Wonder how the near ground rodent population is doing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Um, don't they use dumpsters with lids in Japan?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Less trash, less birds throwing trash around.
Wonder how the near ground rodent population is doing.


There's obviously less waste from restaurants around but I doubt people are eating less in Japan. I would think commercial waste containers are harder to get into than regular garbage cans.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
