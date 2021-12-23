 Skip to content
 
(ABC 17 Columbia)   Man shuts off his neighbor's water because he needs to talk to him. Then it gets all Festivus-y in a bow-and-arrow kind of way   (abc17news.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like the crossbow shooter needs to have his charges upgraded to attempted murder.

The act to compel the victim to come into the assailant's control wa deliberate.

The choice by the assailant to arm himself was deliberate.

The act to use the deadly weapon on the victim was deliberate.

If the victim had died, this would easily be premediated murder.  Doesn't an attempt to commit premeditated murder itself count as attempted murder?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The victim told police that the arrow went through his abdomen, hit his liver and went out his back. The victim is currently at University Hospital."

But where is the arrow?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's the face of a sane person if I ever saw one.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We have zoom.  lock the fark down and talk to your neighbor on zoom or facebook or whatever tic toc app.

Problem solved.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crossbows shoot bolts, Dumbmitter.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: "The victim told police that the arrow went through his abdomen, hit his liver and went out his back. The victim is currently at University Hospital."

But where is the arrow?


It bolted.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crossbow. He shot his neighbor with a crossbow.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wadda you gonna do? Shoot me?
 
discoballer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: Sounds like the crossbow shooter needs to have his charges upgraded to attempted murder.

The act to compel the victim to come into the assailant's control wa deliberate.

The choice by the assailant to arm himself was deliberate.

The act to use the deadly weapon on the victim was deliberate.

If the victim had died, this would easily be premediated murder.  Doesn't an attempt to commit premeditated murder itself count as attempted murder?


Crossbow bolt to the liver. Might still get murder.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: "The victim told police that the arrow went through his abdomen, hit his liver and went out his back. The victim is currently at University Hospital."

But where is the arrow?


Sounds like the dude used a target tip because the bolt just went straight through. Some hunting tips are just plain nasty. Like cut the head off of the bolt to get the bolt out nasty
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Crossbows shoot bolts, Dumbmitter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: Sounds like the crossbow shooter needs to have his charges upgraded to attempted murder.

The act to compel the victim to come into the assailant's control wa deliberate.

The choice by the assailant to arm himself was deliberate.

The act to use the deadly weapon on the victim was deliberate.

If the victim had died, this would easily be premediated murder.  Doesn't an attempt to commit premeditated murder itself count as attempted murder?


Maybe.  But. Zimmerman walked.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Crossbows shoot bolts, Dumbmitter.


But, is the bolt loaded into a magazine or a clip on a crossbow?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Wadda you gonna do? Shoot me?


🤣💀
Merry Christmas 🎅 🎄
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a whole lotta "why" missing from.this story.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't really understand the whole, "I need to talk to you so I've shut off your water" thing.

Is that a regional gesture?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Had no clue that in some places in this country, you can just shut off someone else water.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: big pig peaches: Crossbows shoot bolts, Dumbmitter.

But, is the bolt loaded into a magazine or a clip on a crossbow?


Depends whether or not it is an assault crossbow.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Had no clue that in some places in this country, you can just shut off someone else water.


only if you need to talk to them, apparently?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: FarkingChas: big pig peaches: Crossbows shoot bolts, Dumbmitter.

But, is the bolt loaded into a magazine or a clip on a crossbow?

Depends whether or not it is an assault crossbow.


I realize that you are joking but there actually is a repeating crossbow currently on the market. It's called the Cobra RX Adder.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Had no clue that in some places in this country, you can just shut off someone else water.


You could do it two ways at my house. The meter out by the street has a cut off valve. There is also one on the outside of my house where the water comes into the house. This is in southern CA where we have no basements. The valve may be outside because of earthquakes. My electric panel is outside too. I don't like either one being outside.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: FarkingChas: big pig peaches: Crossbows shoot bolts, Dumbmitter.

But, is the bolt loaded into a magazine or a clip on a crossbow?

Depends whether or not it is an assault crossbow.


mandarinmansion.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: FarkingChas: big pig peaches: Crossbows shoot bolts, Dumbmitter.

But, is the bolt loaded into a magazine or a clip on a crossbow?

Depends whether or not it is an assault crossbow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Proving yet again that it takes skill to use the longbow, but any cross-eyed halfwit in the land can use a crossbow.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I wuz a'fearin' for muh safety!" will be the first thing everyone says when the cops show up.

It'll work in about 80% of the Red counties, so long as the melanin numbers check out.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Had no clue that in some places in this country, you can just shut off someone else water.


The shut off is in front of some homes. All you need is the tool
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The victim told investigators that Estep told him he was going to shoot him with the crossbow but the victim did not believe Estep would.

What are you gonna do, shoot me with a crossbow?
 
NBSV
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Had no clue that in some places in this country, you can just shut off someone else water.


There is always a shutoff at the meter. It's mainly for the water company when they need to shut off the water. And, basically everything from the valve to the house is the responsibility of the homeowner.  But, the cover and valve isn't normally locked or anything.

And, unless the plumber messed up there's a shutoff at the house. Though hopefully that one is in the house or at least somewhere that someone would be trespassing to get to it.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Crossbows shoot bolts, not arrows.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Crossbows shoot bolts, not arrows.


Comment on target
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkingChas: Wadda you gonna do? Shoot me?


The victim told investigators that Estep told him he was going to shoot him with the crossbow but the victim did not believe Estep would.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also accepted: Don't provoke the dynamite monkey.
 
