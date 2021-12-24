 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CTV News)   Stupid sexy Prime Minister   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for anothe story about the Finnish PM.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he speak... moistly?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow is Justin Trudeau's fiftieth birthday.

May I wish the Prime Minister many happy returns, and beseech Canadian media typists, pro- and anti-Trudeau, to drop the Boy Wonder clichés.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trudeau isn't prime minister of Belgium
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dsmith42: I was hoping for anothe story about the Finnish PM.


Weren't we all?
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Finnish PM


Wow, Sanna Marin really is a babe!
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now, Finland really has it all!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dsmith42: I was hoping for anothe story about the Finnish PM.


New Zealand would also work.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x584]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, it's not like he's with his wife much anymore....
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dsmith42: I was hoping for anothe story about the Finnish PM.


Canada, Finland, Estonia - they all work with the headline
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: Now, Finland really has it all!


You're not kidding - now she does, depending on makeup and lighting, change from 'I want to be her baby daddy' all the way down to 'merely very attractive', but I would be willing to lower my standards.

That's purely judging the book by its cover, though, I know nothing else about her.
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby gets turned on by strange things

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We're all hopeful.  We hope we don't get a bad case of pangolin-wootwho-virus
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course we can be hopeful.
We're not American.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember as a kid, some 40 odd years ago talking to a friend and saying that we need to lead our best possible life because one day we would be the folk to lead the country.  Damn glad Pierre had the same discussion.  This is not a time for self interested leaders no matter how much we think our countries can stand a blow.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby gets turned on by strange things

[metro.co.uk image 480x252]


Based on your posting history, you're turned on by Trump.

You right-wingers are really slow to adapt.  The 'blackface' scandal didn't stick the first time, and it immediately leads to pointing our your hypocrisy since you're all a bunch of racist misogynistic homophobes.  It's like the char in the bottom of a fire pit calling some lightly toasted bread 'black'.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Truedeau isn't exactly a good Prime Minister.
He was elected to punish the Conservatives and the other parties were so bad that people just defaulted to him, not becuase he was a good leader.
Just like in Ontario. Ford was elected not becuase we thought he'd be good leader but becuase the Liberals were soooooo damn horroble that they had to be kicked out at any costs.
I know people hated him but I honestly think Harper would of Navigated the insanity of the Trump Dark Years and the Coronavirus Saga.
Truedeau is a master at dividing Canadains, not mending Canada.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks better without the beard.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Truedeau isn't exactly a good Prime Minister.
He was elected to punish the Conservatives and the other parties were so bad that people just defaulted to him, not becuase he was a good leader.
Just like in Ontario. Ford was elected not becuase we thought he'd be good leader but becuase the Liberals were soooooo damn horroble that they had to be kicked out at any costs.
I know people hated him but I honestly think Harper would of Navigated the insanity of the Trump Dark Years and the Coronavirus Saga.
Truedeau is a master at dividing Canadains, not mending Canada.


Your post reads like someone who would vote conservative if the candidate was a monkey in a suit.  I get it, you hate the Liberals, but much like Republicans aren't a reasonable alternative if you have problems with Democrats, neither are the Conservatives a reasonable alternative to the Liberals.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Truedeau isn't exactly a good Prime Minister.
He was elected to punish the Conservatives and the other parties were so bad that people just defaulted to him, not becuase he was a good leader.
Just like in Ontario. Ford was elected not becuase we thought he'd be good leader but becuase the Liberals were soooooo damn horroble that they had to be kicked out at any costs.
I know people hated him but I honestly think Harper would of Navigated the insanity of the Trump Dark Years and the Coronavirus Saga.
Truedeau is a master at dividing Canadains, not mending Canada.


What do you have to offer? Seriously, if your biggest contribution is accusing the current Prime Minister of being better than the rest of the choices I say piss off and try again.  Preston Manning maybe you could have brought up as a right winger with vision but you failed even there.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: dsmith42: I was hoping for another story about the Finnish PM.

New Zealand would also work.

I know what you mean, but "stupid" doesn't apply to Jacinda Ardern, though.
 
trialpha
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Just like in Ontario. Ford was elected not becuase we thought he'd be good leader but becuase the Liberals were soooooo damn horroble that they had to be kicked out at any costs.
I know people hated him but I honestly think Harper would of Navigated the insanity of the Trump Dark Years and the Coronavirus Saga.
Truedeau is a master at dividing Canadains, not mending Canada.


The right wing nutcases I know absolutely love Ford, and loved his god-awful brother, even now. They also hate every single liberal leader without fail. So it's more conservatives dividing Canada, not Trudeau.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: TotallyRealNotFake: Truedeau isn't exactly a good Prime Minister.
He was elected to punish the Conservatives and the other parties were so bad that people just defaulted to him, not becuase he was a good leader.
Just like in Ontario. Ford was elected not becuase we thought he'd be good leader but becuase the Liberals were soooooo damn horroble that they had to be kicked out at any costs.
I know people hated him but I honestly think Harper would of Navigated the insanity of the Trump Dark Years and the Coronavirus Saga.
Truedeau is a master at dividing Canadains, not mending Canada.

Your post reads like someone who would vote conservative if the candidate was a monkey in a suit.  I get it, you hate the Liberals, but much like Republicans aren't a reasonable alternative if you have problems with Democrats, neither are the Conservatives a reasonable alternative to the Liberals.


This is true, and yet the Liberals managed to come up with two leaders (Dion and Ignatieff) who were so awful that people voted Conservative instead.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Truedeau isn't exactly a good Prime Minister.
He was elected to punish the Conservatives and the other parties were so bad that people just defaulted to him, not becuase he was a good leader.
Just like in Ontario. Ford was elected not becuase we thought he'd be good leader but becuase the Liberals were soooooo damn horroble that they had to be kicked out at any costs.
I know people hated him but I honestly think Harper would of Navigated the insanity of the Trump Dark Years and the Coronavirus Saga.
Truedeau is a master at dividing Canadains, not mending Canada.


Even if that were true the first time, it doesn't explain how he was re-elected.

A Conservative government would have been a disaster in a pandemic. Look at *gestures randomly at a globe* for example. Canada's overall response wasn't great but it could have been much much worse.

And fark off with that "mending" BS. We've seen what Conservatives mean when they talk about unity and bipartisanship. Trudeau bought a freaking oil pipeline for Alberta and they still wouldn't piss on him if he was on fire.
 
