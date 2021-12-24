 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Twitter)   LAPD sets record for aggressive use of the passive voice   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Followup, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe there's likes on that tweet.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They teach them how to testilie like this in Academy, to try to best avoid liability when they fark up
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: I can't believe there's likes on that tweet.


You can click that to see who has liked it.

A fark ton of bots, unless some who proudly support BLM also proudly support police killing a 14-year-old.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe the kid with the bullet wound was already there.

Or, he was no angel.

Or, hmm, what other excuses will I be seeing shortly
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: I can't believe there's likes on that tweet.


pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LAPD gets paid by the word.

Everybody knows that.

Jebus, you people and all your sham indignations.

Nothing but a lot of useless Karens.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Maybe the kid with the bullet wound was already there.

Or, he was no angel.

Or, hmm, what other excuses will I be seeing shortly


The deceased had smoked marijuana and a history of missing school is a contender.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Maybe the kid with the bullet wound was already there.

Or, he was no angel.

Or, hmm, what other excuses will I be seeing shortly


They had merchandise in the dressing room with them.  Clearly a shoplifter that was stopped just in the nick of time.  Medals all around!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her family won't get so much as a nickel from the LAPD in the inevitable civil suit. The city, yes, in a 5- or low-6-figure settlement which will include a "no admission of wrongdoing" clause; but not the police.

The reason will be either "qualified immunity lol," or "qualified immunity because police have never before fatally shot an innocent bystander in that particular changing room during the week before Christmas, and so could not have reasonably known that running into that particular clothing store with guns blazing while the store was jam-packed with last-minute holiday shoppers could result in a middle-schooler dying from police gunfire."

'Murica.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Robocop to Steve Urkel in 140 characters or less.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder why the comments are disabled on these tweets.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder that LAPD came up with the phrase "office-involved shooting" (OIS) to avoid public scrutiny.

/if you see that phrase on Twitter, the correct response is always "how was the officer involved?"
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: arrogantbastich: I can't believe there's likes on that tweet.

You can click that to see who has liked it.

A fark ton of bots, unless some who proudly support BLM also proudly support police killing a 14-year-old.


Well, the Tree of Liberty must sometimes be watered with the blood of randomly killed 14-year-olds.

Thomas Jefferson said that, I think.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone really does have a gun and really might be a danger in public.

I'm quite sure that, mathematically speaking, firing more guns in public, regardless of what the intended target is.
All we do, my introducing guns to that situaiotn, is make it more dangerous for the public, we are not at all improving safety in any way, we only make matters more risky, more dangerous.


But then i don't bet on people making intellectually sound rational decisions, i know they are emotionally reactionary animals that are controlled by their fee fees as much at birth as they are at death.
We saw once that you could fight fire wiht fire, and here we are, clearly if gun danger is the problem, sending in more guns solves the problem, right?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like some lowlife was using a child as a human shield.

/s
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I can't believe there's likes on that tweet.


you ARE ON FARK and you say this?

Son...

/I am
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ever confirm the guy had a gun or not. I remember the last thread people were excusing the cops, because the suspect had a gun.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that if that bullet had left my gun in a similar situation, I'd be in jail.

That said, there are no winners here......
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect had a bike chain and the police shot up a store because of it. The girl was shopping for her quincenera dress with her mom.

I imagine they were so happy looking at the dresses together and then suddenly the cops just blew through the wall...again, over a farking bike chain.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: arrogantbastich: I can't believe there's likes on that tweet.

You can click that to see who has liked it.

A fark ton of bots, unless some who proudly support BLM also proudly support police killing a 14-year-old.


Likes can be bookmarks too.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: Did they ever confirm the guy had a gun or not. I remember the last thread people were excusing the cops, because the suspect had a gun.


No gun. The most I've seen is that he had C a bike lock.
 
headslacker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid cop. Dead little girl

Well we found the victim.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen Breaking Bad. Bike locks are deadly weapons. Clearly a justified shooting.

/s
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
911 operator: is the suspect armed?
Caller: he has a bike lock
Cops: ARMED AND DANGEROUS! SHOOT TO KILL (whoever)!
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Maybe the kid with the bullet wound was already there.

Or, he was no angel.

Or, hmm, what other excuses will I be seeing shortly


Yes, I'm sure we will soon hear that there were traces of marijuana in the 14 year olds system and they once been on detention at school.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: Gubbo: Maybe the kid with the bullet wound was already there.

Or, he was no angel.

Or, hmm, what other excuses will I be seeing shortly

Yes, I'm sure we will soon hear that there were traces of marijuana in the 14 year olds system and they once been on detention at school.


Overzealous bullet.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Several dead police officers were found, having been dealt with by an angry mob."

Still looking forward to reading that tweet.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was often surprised when a story came out of NYC that there was a street shootout with no dead bystanders. Not so frequent these days, ain't nobody outside in crowds.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
its not like LAPD has a history of shooting wildly at things not related to the crime.

mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

King Something: Her family won't get so much as a nickel from the LAPD in the inevitable civil suit. The city, yes, in a 5- or low-6-figure settlement which will include a "no admission of wrongdoing" clause; but not the police.

The reason will be either "qualified immunity lol," or "qualified immunity because police have never before fatally shot an innocent bystander in that particular changing room during the week before Christmas, and so could not have reasonably known that running into that particular clothing store with guns blazing while the store was jam-packed with last-minute holiday shoppers could result in a middle-schooler dying from police gunfire."

'Murica.


Hey, cut the police some slack, it's close to the end of the month and they have quotas to meet.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The first draft was even worse

Update: As ofcrs contacted the suspect and OIS occurred, 16 out of 17 of the officer's rounds penetrated a wall that was behind the suspect, beyond that wall was a dressing room. Officers search the dressing room and found a 14 year old female suspect who was caught in possession of police property, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice. Additional charges are pending. #BlueLivesMatter
 
T Baggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
  LAPD sets record for aggressive use of the passive voice

Or as they'd put it, a record was discovered to have occurred involving the LAPD and aggressive use of the passive voice
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: They teach them how to testilie like this in Academy, to try to best avoid liability when they fark up


I tired to Google testilie, autocorrect autocorrected it and now, what has been seen can't be unseen.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: The suspect had a bike chain and the police shot up a store because of it. The girl was shopping for her quincenera dress with her mom.

I imagine they were so happy looking at the dresses together and then suddenly the cops just blew through the wall...again, over a farking bike chain.


Her name was Valentina Orellana Peratta.

King Something: Her family won't get so much as a nickel from the LAPD in the inevitable civil suit. The city, yes, in a 5- or low-6-figure settlement which will include a "no admission of wrongdoing" clause; but not the police.

The reason will be either "qualified immunity lol," or "qualified immunity because police have never before fatally shot an innocent bystander in that particular changing room during the week before Christmas, and so could not have reasonably known that running into that particular clothing store with guns blazing while the store was jam-packed with last-minute holiday shoppers could result in a middle-schooler dying from police gunfire."

'Murica.


This was completely avoidable. Shooting at someone when there are civilians around is reckless endangerment.
Another dead kid.
I hope she at least had her first kiss...
 
T Baggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: The first draft was even worse

Update: As ofcrs contacted the suspect and OIS occurred, 16 out of 17 of the officer's rounds penetrated a wall that was behind the suspect, beyond that wall was a dressing room. Officers search the dressing room and found a 14 year old female suspect who was caught in possession of police property, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice. Additional charges are pending. #BlueLivesMatter


"Possession of police property, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice" could be picking out the bullets they just put inside her.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


bike chain.

heroes all
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah the past exonerative tense strikes again.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
SpaceMonkey-66:

I did a double take on this. Good one.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: EmmaLou: The suspect had a bike chain and the police shot up a store because of it. The girl was shopping for her quincenera dress with her mom.

I imagine they were so happy looking at the dresses together and then suddenly the cops just blew through the wall...again, over a farking bike chain.

Her name was Valentina Orellana Peratta.

King Something: Her family won't get so much as a nickel from the LAPD in the inevitable civil suit. The city, yes, in a 5- or low-6-figure settlement which will include a "no admission of wrongdoing" clause; but not the police.

The reason will be either "qualified immunity lol," or "qualified immunity because police have never before fatally shot an innocent bystander in that particular changing room during the week before Christmas, and so could not have reasonably known that running into that particular clothing store with guns blazing while the store was jam-packed with last-minute holiday shoppers could result in a middle-schooler dying from police gunfire."

'Murica.

This was completely avoidable. Shooting at someone when there are civilians around is reckless endangerment.
Another dead kid.
I hope she at least had her first kiss...


Yup. I haven't shot a gun since high school but I'm pretty sure "don't shoot at anything unless you know what's behind it" was one of the absolute most important rules.
 
valenumr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LAPD sets record for aggressive use of the passive voice set by LAPD.

/FTFY
 
RatBomb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

khitsicker: its not like LAPD has a history of shooting wildly at things not related to the crime.

[mediaproxy.salon.com image 850x566]



I had to do a search on that image to refresh my memory...

...the truck that Margie Carranza and her then-71-year-old mother, Emma Hernandez, were driving was similar to Dorner's; and the sound of the women's newspapers slapping against driveways resembled gunshots.


Sooo, still no special qualifications to be a police officer, other than to be easily rattled...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: arrogantbastich: I can't believe there's likes on that tweet.

You can click that to see who has liked it.

A fark ton of bots, unless some who proudly support BLM also proudly support police killing a 14-year-old.


Some people may be liking it ironically.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Passive voice is the norm for law enforcement. Same for science. It gives a feeling of impartiality. You'd think journalism would want in on that, but passive writing in journalism is a career killer. The active voice drives reader engagement.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why didn't the girl just listen?
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or just abolish the police.
 
Braggi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"209 Likes"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: SpaceMonkey-66: They teach them how to testilie like this in Academy, to try to best avoid liability when they fark up

I tired to Google testilie, autocorrect autocorrected it and now, what has been seen can't be unseen.


"But, I'm a LADY! I don't have... 'testilies!'"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: Gubbo: Maybe the kid with the bullet wound was already there.

Or, he was no angel.

Or, hmm, what other excuses will I be seeing shortly

The deceased had smoked marijuana and a history of missing school is a contender.


God help us if they've ever been caught shoplifting at any point.

If something can be spun, you bet they'll be spinning it.
 
