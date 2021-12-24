 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(9News (Australia))   🎵 Here in my car / I feel safer by far / I can lock all the doors / Jesus Christ it's a snake / In the car 🎶   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Scary, little scale damage, Gulliver's Travels, tail, Animal anatomy  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now I need a BadgerBadgerBadger/Gary Numan mashup.

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Door, doot-doot...
 
Moose out front
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did the guy take the snake back to where it was originally from, or did he just dump it on the highway and expect it to make it's way home all by its lonesome?
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. Could have been bees + an inferior one hit wonder.
Uzzah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember being a kid and thinking that it was profoundly significant that the Top 40 countdown had both a song named "Cars" and a band named "The Cars" at the same time.  For a moment, the universe was truly in tune and we were on the verge of a monumental breakthrough in human consciousness.  And then "My Best Friends Girl" stalled out at number 35 and fell off the charts and we got stuck with this stupid reality that sucks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Uzzah: I remember being a kid and thinking that it was profoundly significant that the Top 40 countdown had both a song named "Cars" and a band named "The Cars" at the same time.  For a moment, the universe was truly in tune and we were on the verge of a monumental breakthrough in human consciousness.  And then "My Best Friends Girl" stalled out at number 35 and fell off the charts and we got stuck with this stupid reality that sucks.


Gary Numan said he got the idea from a road rage incident. He was in a small traffic jam, and beeped at the driver in front of him and the person got out of his car and walked over. Numan immediately locked his doors while the guy he beeped at raged and swore at him after trying to open his car doors.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Uzzah: I remember being a kid and thinking that it was profoundly significant that the Top 40 countdown had both a song named "Cars" and a band named "The Cars" at the same time.  For a moment, the universe was truly in tune and we were on the verge of a monumental breakthrough in human consciousness.  And then "My Best Friends Girl" stalled out at number 35 and fell off the charts and we got stuck with this stupid reality that sucks.


omg Drive by The Cars was such a singalong anthem when I was a yout
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Snake on a plain?

