Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(NYPost)   Shhh. No tears now. Only dreams   (nypost.com) divider line
1145 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's call "blinking", honey. You should try it.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll hire her to accompany my children to Pixar movies.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another problem that can be solved by proper ergonomics.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a sign of the times
Going forward in reverse
Still, he who laughs last
Is just a hand in the bush
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the real pandemic.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like for other farkers keep telling me? "Should be wearing your safety glasses"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having just had cataract surgery on both eyes, I'm getting a kick...

/ Yes, I have watched a lot of porn, why do you ask?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only forty hours a week of screen time?

Amateurs....
 
mikalmd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
May not be able to cry but still able to whine ..
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's call "blinking", honey. You should try it.


Yeah many people don't blink often enough but don't end up compromising their eyesight or tearing ability. In this case she seems to be genetically predisposed or has some other underlying problem which others don't have. So stop being a douche.

/blink more often anyways.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Have you tried blinking and eye drops?

/ I refuse to read the article
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: cretinbob: It's call "blinking", honey. You should try it.

Yeah many people don't blink often enough but don't end up compromising their eyesight or tearing ability. In this case she seems to be genetically predisposed or has some other underlying problem which others don't have. So stop being a douche.

/blink more often anyways.


Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Yet I haven't even accounted for the hours I spend scrolling through my TikTok feed"

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's not dry eyes. You've got eye cancer clogging up your tear ducts because your eyeballs are literally trying to mutate arms to claw their way out of your face to not be subjected to that horseshiat.
 
Spego
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sheryl Crow - Can't Cry Anymore
Youtube FZwr8h4zrFY
 
Cheron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
20-20-20

Every twenty minutes, look at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm skeptical that could happen just from using a screen 40 hours a week, or really just from screen use alone at all. This sounds like BS.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And article from The Sun, now I'm conflicted if eyes are real.
 
Cheron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cheron: 20-20-20

Every twenty minutes, look at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds


That's 20-6.1-20 for those using metric
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why are you staring at a screen for eight hours?   I worked with GS 11 that would stare at his screen for an hour but then the first Social Hour would begin.  Then lunch.  Two hours later, light staring.  Then afternoon Social Hour at the other guys' cubes.

Sat there, watching the inbox grow.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cheron: Cheron: 20-20-20

Every twenty minutes, look at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds

That's 20-6.1-20 for those using metric


Umm...you didn't specify the time in metric:

13.9-6.1-232

Every 13.9 millidays, look at least 6.1 meters away for at least 232 microdays
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Have you tried blinking and eye drops?

/ I refuse to read the article


Of course. You wouldn't want to strain your eyes.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's call "blinking", honey. You should try it.


blink-182 - What's My Age Again? (Official Music Video)
Youtube K7l5ZeVVoCA
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shhh no dreams
Only nightmares
Hell in this life
Hell in the next
Damnation eternal
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First world problems.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

