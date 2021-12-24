 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Axios)   Data visualization can be beautiful... but in this instance, it's just depressing   (axios.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We were so close, then the farking MAGAts took it and ran
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Happy 4th of July
[Fark user image 425x310]



Happy 4th of July
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Notice how Florida looks good now. I'm sure that data is very accurate. /s
 
freakay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanks Branson, you freaking plague rats.  Couldn't bother to wear a mask while you watch 3D video of Perry Como, could you?  And then you just decided to take it home with you to East Bumb-Fark.

I suppose it would have spread anyway.  But damn.  The part where it just blossoms there is weird.
 
geekbikerskum
geekbikerskum  

arrogantbastich: We were so close, then the farking MAGAts took it and ran
[Fark user image 425x310]


Granted, the MAGAts made it worse in the U.S., but this happened all over the world, not just in the U.S.

For one brief shining moment it looked like we might have this thing licked, then the light at the end of the tunnel really did turn out to be the headlight of an oncoming train.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: arrogantbastich: We were so close, then the farking MAGAts took it and ran
[Fark user image 425x310]

Granted, the MAGAts made it worse in the U.S., but this happened all over the world, not just in the U.S.

For one brief shining moment it looked like we might have this thing licked, then the light at the end of the tunnel really did turn out to be the headlight of an oncoming train.


Who's on the tracks?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Point out where the stupid is on this map.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
CarnySaur [TotalFark]  

SuburbanCowboy: Notice how Florida looks good now. I'm sure that data is very accurate. /s


The map makes it look like the disease moved from Florida to the northeast.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
/Laughs in Nebraskan
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oh...  ( ._.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Data visualization can be beautiful... but in this instance, it's just depressing deceptive

FTFY

/as it so often is
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I get the feeling that the last week of 2021 will be darker.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OMG, the world is coming to an end. Again.

Panic headlines multiple times a week for the last 2 years are getting tiresome.
 
freakay
freakay  

geekbikerskum: arrogantbastich: We were so close, then the farking MAGAts took it and ran
[Fark user image 425x310]

Granted, the MAGAts made it worse in the U.S., but this happened all over the world, not just in the U.S.

For one brief shining moment it looked like we might have this thing licked, then the light at the end of the tunnel really did turn out to be the headlight of an oncoming train.


No, I will most certainly blame the MAGATs and the Trump supporters who simply couldn't miss going to Branson and not masking or getting vaccinated.  All the signs looked like we might have it under control.

There may continue to be variants, but when a new one arrives, mitigate the damned thing.  We have to understand that this is going to continue to be a roller coaster for the next few years, with times of stress and times of freedom.  We have to change behavior based upon the conditions, and cant expect things to be the same all the time.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo  

Craw Fu: OMG, the world is coming to an end. Again.

Panic headlines multiple times a week for the last 2 years are getting tiresome.


Well, over 800k Americans are dead so far.  When should we start panicking?
 
