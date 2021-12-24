 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(The Daily Beast)   Don't you hate it when you're trying to get a little somethin somethin on the side and you keep getting pestered by your son planning mass murder? Happens to us all, right?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are scum
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: These people are scum


she can't even wear her mask over her nose
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: johnny_vegas: These people are scum

she can't even wear her mask over her nose


And he has a chin diaper, freaking scummy people all around.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.
 
Lexx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.


Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?


Well, a mass murderer is more of a parallel killer.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?


Nope.  Serial killers kill lots of people, but over time, usually one at a time.

If you bombed a lot of people at once, that would be parallel killing
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They aided & abetted their son as he committed 2 dozen felonies and murdered a bunch of folks.

"Planned to turn themselves in later that day?" What, did they have a farking dental appointment?!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Hey, they won't pay for mental health, they can pay for it another way.  The bills come due eventually."

"But this is taking too long. I need some D. Buy the kid a gun and treat him like crap. If it sends him over the edge I can finally "go buy groceries ,' more often."

"Oh no they discovered my plan, I better run  I better convince my idiot Husband to run with me."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.


Username checks out.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wxboy: Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?

Well, a mass murderer is more of a parallel killer.


I'm ashamed to say that I actually LOLed a little bit at that. I'm sorry.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?

Nope.  Serial killers kill lots of people, but over time, usually one at a time.

If you bombed a lot of people at once, that would be parallel killing


Technically, wouldn't that be an asynchronous batch processed in parallel?

The kid did shoot them individually, one at a time, and had only the one weapon, so his act as a transaction was just a low-latency batch processed in serial.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*low-latency synchronous batch, processed in serial. Important note, there. And I'm fluffing the seat cushion on my trip to Hell, it seems.
 
Peki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: wxboy: Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?

Well, a mass murderer is more of a parallel killer.

I'm ashamed to say that I actually LOLed a little bit at that. I'm sorry.


Inappropriate geek jokes are always readily available on Fark.

/I chuckled too
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.


Or a cop
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?


Tomato 🍅
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?


Not sure if serious. Serial killer is defined as someone who kills more than once, with a "cool down" period between kills. Mass murderer is more broad but is basically killing at least four people with one event or continued action. So everything from the pulse nightclub person to TFG stealing PPE so more people die from covid.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Instead, they spent hours with their cherished horses and-in Jennifer's case-doggedly pursued an extramarital affair."

But... are the horses alright?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, she really went the distance with that don't do it text to stop a possible suicide. I mean what more could you ask from a mom? A text. I bet it took 3 seconds out of her busy schedule to look out for the well being of her son.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We Need to Talk about Kevin.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wonder how hubby reacted to finding out about this from the prosecutor?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Oneiros: Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?

Nope.  Serial killers kill lots of people, but over time, usually one at a time.

If you bombed a lot of people at once, that would be parallel killing

Technically, wouldn't that be an asynchronous batch processed in parallel?

The kid did shoot them individually, one at a time, and had only the one weapon, so his act as a transaction was just a low-latency batch processed in serial.


🤓 going to 🤓
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rancho Apocalypto
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?


I believe the reference was primarily to the torture & dismemberment of animals. Very common trait among serial killers. As is a neglected childhood. And overall bizarro parents.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: *low-latency synchronous batch, processed in serial. Important note, there. And I'm fluffing the seat cushion on my trip to Hell, it seems.


Ahem. I believe you mean collateral damage. That means you don't have to count anything, like bodies and parts and stuff. Less paperwork.
 
Rancho Apocalypto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: wonder how hubby reacted to finding out about this from the prosecutor?


Meh - he prolly knew. After all, would YOU want to spend much time around her?
 
cravak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not sure about the bail should it have been 100k instead of 500k normally they require ten percent coming up with 10k each would be a lot more manageable then 50k each, I'm not saying there behavior was right. But now if they want to be bailed out probably going to have to quick sale there home. We have the right to a fair and speedy trial in this country but because of Covid it's common for cases to be pushed six months to a year behind.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone slept with her? Like on purpose?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.


So.... progress?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?


Apparently there's a pretty distinct psychological difference between spree killing and serial murder.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Someone slept with her? Like on purpose?


We're not sure. Could have also been at gunpoint.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: These people are scum


Yes they are, and they will not get convicted even though they are guilty.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: wonder how hubby reacted to finding out about this from the prosecutor?


Probably the worst day of his life
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?

Not sure if serious. Serial killer is defined as someone who kills more than once, with a "cool down" period between kills. Mass murderer is more broad but is basically killing at least four people with one event or continued action. So everything from the pulse nightclub person to TFG stealing PPE so more people die from covid.


Without the easy access to the gun, and maybe a little more parental oversight, he might have skipped the "all at once" at the school, and graduated to serial killer.

Animal mutilation in childhood is one of the checkboxes for serial killer as is keeping trophies (bird head).
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: *low-latency synchronous batch, processed in serial. Important note, there. And I'm fluffing the seat cushion on my trip to Hell, it seems.


The only way you get true parallel is with a dual wield or accomplice scenario.
 
D135
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"their son was sadder than usual, and that he was sending his mother disturbing texts about his state of mind," "Instead of paying attention to their son and getting him help, they bought him a gun."

WTF.gif
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lexx: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: 50 years ago this kid would have grown up to be a serial killer.

Mass murderer and serial killer aren't equivalent?

Tomato 🍅


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not everyone should be a parent.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These disclosures will make it easier for the kid to defend himself, but I am thinking that the prosecutor would rather the kid not get the death penalty and possibly get some mental help while incarcerated. I also think the prosecutor wants to pin a hell of a lot more on the parents that what is currently in play and nail them to the wall as an example of what shiatty parenting results in.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: Someone slept with her? Like on purpose?


Just judging from what I read on Fark, a lot of men like to "stick their dick in crazy". Since the guy wasn't married to her, he can have fun and then slap her ass and send her home when finished.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
farkn horse people. I knew a kid in high school that had a double whammy of being ignored by his horse-obsessed mom and picked on a lot by other kids in school... we all thought that he would go postal... thankfully it never happened.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.