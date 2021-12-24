 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CNN)   NORAD is tracking Santa for all you curious folks out there   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark this up boys and girls.

Fark user image
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I have the app
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🙄
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, even Santa's 5G chip is working.
Must have got his booster.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Don't fark this up boys and girls.

[Fark user image 425x223]


y.yarn.co
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did French Guiana make sure Santa got the NOTAM?

It'd be a shame if the JWST got destroyed by some fat guy with a bunch of magic caribou.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Zwarte Piet with him.

Or was that a fortnight ago?  I'm beginning to understand how this is pulled off.  It's not on the same night.  In Western Europe it starts around the 5th and goes at least until Hogmanay and Silvester and ending around Epiphany/Russian Christmas.

That's more than thirty days all about gift giving.     Probably a good time to leave and go skiing instead.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe wakes up tomorrow to find a lump of coal in his stocking.

Donnie wakes up tomorrow with his stocking overflowing with reindeer poop.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be tracking him.  He's the most prolific second story man in history.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: They should be tracking him.  He's the most prolific second story man in history.



lh3.googleusercontent.com

If he sees you when you're sleeping, who knows when else he sees you and what he's doing with those recordings.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, but when I worked there and used the same hardware to track my ex, they fired me.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be easier to just put one of these on his sleigh?

Fark user image
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Is Zwarte Piet with him.


What kind of Santa spends his time pretending to kick people before stuffing them into a canvas sack? Then, of course, you've got the six to eight former slaves who could potentially go off at any moment. This, I think, is the greatest difference between us and the Dutch. While a certain segment of our population might be perfectly happy with the arrangement, if you told the average white American that six to eight nameless black men would be sneaking into his house in the middle of the night, he would barricade the doors and arm himself with whatever he could get his hands on.---- David Sedaris "Six to Eight Black Men"

https://www.stnicholascenter.org/arou​n​d-the-world/customs/netherlands/sedari​s
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Don't fark this up boys and girls.

[Fark user image image 425x223]


Bet you have some stories to tell. Keeping us safe from the Klaus regime and all.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Hell, I have the app


I got sucked into the site around 9 am and almost an hour later it was turn off the computer or die.  I almost wish they'd leave it active all year, just so I didn't have to do marathon sessions of setting everything up, so that everyone got time on the site.

Guarantee I'll be back over there soon, being the referee, timer, and scorekeeper all afternoon.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: JasonOfOrillia: They should be tracking him.  He's the most prolific second story man in history.


[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 350x235]
If he sees you when you're sleeping, who knows when else he sees you and what he's doing with those recordings.


He's upgraded to being able to see everybody's browser history.

And also bought up several coal mines.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: JasonOfOrillia: They should be tracking him.  He's the most prolific second story man in history.


[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 350x235]
If he sees you when you're sleeping, who knows when else he sees you and what he's doing with those recordings.


[sings]
He knows when you are sleeping /
He's watched you masturbate. /
He's got your PornHub history  /
Even that ménage-a-eight...
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: New Rising Sun: JasonOfOrillia: They should be tracking him.  He's the most prolific second story man in history.


[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 350x235]
If he sees you when you're sleeping, who knows when else he sees you and what he's doing with those recordings.

[sings]
He knows when you are sleeping /
He's watched you masturbate. /
He's got your PornHub history  /
Even that ménage-a-eight...


You better not edge
You better not bust
Uh oh, it's too late
So cum if you must
Santa Claus caught your ass in, 4K
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone else darkly amused by the possibility of NORAD reporting that Santa was taken out by Iranian anti-aircraft fire over Tehran, justifying us dropping the farking sun on them?

Because you know full well that is one of the sugarplums dancing in a PNAC supporter's head...
 
Bread314
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Santa Tracker started as an unsubtle jab to the Soviet Bloc showing them how good NORAD is.  Don't try to send missiles over the pole because we don't have any holes. Post cold war, it holds a similar function - it shows the world how good our satellite technology is.

I live in Colorado and about an hour ago the local News stations had a joint live bit with NORAD (they are located here) tracking Santa.  At that time Santa was flying over Jakarta Indonesia.  The NORAD guy did a zoom in to see if they could spot some bad kids who were out of bed so Santa could not visit them.  It was the well lit (empty) square in front of the Parliament building in Jakarta where they put down protests last year with two people being killed when hit by tear gas cannisters.  Christmas Island happens to be the exact same longitude 100 miles to the south.  Also at the same longitude is the panda breeding center in Chengdu, China.   Both are much more kid friendly or holiday appropriate.   The US was showing the Indonesian consulate  here in town on every TV set to a local channel that we are watching you.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In order to keep up with the growing population, Santa put all the poor kids on the naughty list and stopped giving coal
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You serious Clark?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So we're linking to CNN instead of the actual site? smdh
https://www.noradsanta.org/en/
 
strutin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bread314: The Santa Tracker started as an unsubtle jab to the Soviet Bloc showing them how good NORAD is.  Don't try to send missiles over the pole because we don't have any holes. Post cold war, it holds a similar function - it shows the world how good our satellite technology is.


I thought it was cause the local paper farked up the local dept store phone number.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Already elves who refused to comply with Santa's vaccination mandate and were let go right before Christmas are showing up at Inuit doorsteps spreading anti-mask propaganda about silencing Rudolph's nose.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: So we're linking to CNN instead of the actual site? smdh
https://www.noradsanta.org/en/


...wow. I know it sounds dumb, but, I "grew up" during (and participated in) the early days of GIS - every once in a while, it hits me how far we've come when it comes to such representations & processing.

That site is beautiful.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Missiles armed and locked, fire when ready.  Take down their general this war can finally end.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Already elves who refused to comply with Santa's vaccination mandate and were let go right before Christmas are showing up at Inuit doorsteps spreading anti-mask propaganda about silencing Rudolph's nose.


Loudly chanting "Hey, hey, ho, ho! Hell, no, we won't blow - that fat bastard's got to go!" over the carolers...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.istockphoto.com
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He was just standing
Pocket Watch in hand for peer
go back to sleep, now
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ceiling Santa is watching you batin?
 
Saber
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You serious Clark?
-Uncle Eddie
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ok let me be the douchebag. it's 2021. Could they seriously not have made that thing with better graphics. At least make it easier for the kids to see what the fark is going on other than a gif of Santa flying. That thing looks like it was built in 1998.
 
