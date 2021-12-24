 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Guardian)   Man takes bins out   (theguardian.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
flatstanleybooks.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With that headline, I was expecting something more like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently his guy has experience with trashy dates.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fine, you caught me. I wheelie bin havin' a wank.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is news.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks more like he was taking the piss.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What "taking the bins out" may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: What "taking the bins out" may look like:

[Fark user image image 425x222]


Beat me to it
 
detonator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If he wanted fun he shoulda took the dumpster out
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Amazing Garbage Can Race
Youtube ANzFQtt8FcA
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: What "taking the bins out" may look like:

[Fark user image image 425x222]


Fark user imageView Full Size


You. I like your style.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.