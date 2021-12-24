 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Boston Globe)   Privacy watchdogs warn that Elf on a Shelf prepares young people for state surveillance. I am reading the article on my tracking device   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The most annoying thing about the Elf on the Shelf is how everyone treats it like some ancient holiday tradition when the goddamned things didn't go on sale until 2005.

The TV specials are just awful. Makes "Spookley the Square Pumpkin" look like a masterpiece.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Santa thing was creepy enough. If he sees you when you're sleeping, how is the elf on the shelf any worse?

And is "privacy watchdog" at least Alanis-level ironic?

"It's like a dooooog watching your privacy..."
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the "Elf on a Shelf" still a thing?

I recall seeing it a few years ago but then it seemed to vanish.

Perhaps it's a USA thing?
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking Will Ferrel Elf?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap!!!! Santa is real. I love you Santa.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2032, Elf on a Shelf will be replaced by 6G Camera in your Rectum.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: In 2032, Elf on a Shelf will be replaced by 6G Camera in your Rectum.


Only 6G? Obviously you aren't a size queen.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The most annoying thing about the Elf on the Shelf is how everyone treats it like some ancient holiday tradition when the goddamned things didn't go on sale until 2005.

The TV specials are just awful. Makes "Spookley the Square Pumpkin" look like a masterpiece.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


In a society of empty consumerism, people are desperate for any kind of fulfillment they can find. Even if it too is synthetic culture, at least they can latch onto it.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: In 2032, Elf on a Shelf will be replaced by 6G Camera in your Rectum.


"Dear Santa. Please let me live until at least 2033."
 
ENS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing you know they'll be issuing you a personalized tracking number right after you're born
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump Christmas Cold Open - SNL
Youtube 3Ar80sFzViw
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: OkieDookie: In 2032, Elf on a Shelf will be replaced by 6G Camera in your Rectum.

Only 6G? Obviously you aren't a size queen.


Wireless tech.  Obviously your camera would be measured in Astronomical Units (AUs).
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sees you when you're sleeping
And he knows when you're awake
He knows if you've been bad or good

But, yes: "Elf on the Shelf" (c. 2005) is the thing conditioning them.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smells liek gelfling
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best way to fight back against the surveillance state is to do the most weird & disturbing (yet always legal) things imaginable. Do things like eat an apple and a few grapes, wait 2 minutes, start straining real hard as if you're constipated, and then produce a sealed fruit cup you had previously placed inside your pants. AND then start eating it!

After a few of your Big Brothers at the NSA start committing suicide or going into therapy, you may find yourself being watched less thoroughly.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: The Santa thing was creepy enough. If he sees you when you're sleeping, how is the elf on the shelf any worse?

And is "privacy watchdog" at least Alanis-level ironic?

"It's like a dooooog watching your privacy..."


Santa is creepier, the elf is just psychological conditioning.  Santa punishes the naughty.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The elf is a constant reminder that we are watched, and there is nothing we can do about it.  Hiding the elf results in punishment, just as blocking or removing a security camera is a crime.  Helpless, hopeless, powerless.  I'd rather have Santa.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, watching some kids can be challenging!
Elf on the Shelf - SNL
Youtube C9EJSMG_cdo
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until these people hear about organized religion
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says the people who likely had no problem talking private issues in front of Alexa, HomePod, or Google Assistant device.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Holy crap!!!! Santa is real. I love you Santa.

[Fark user image image 425x727]


Yeah, fark you subby.......
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be an interesting article, but I can't get past the paywall.

Doesn't Fark have some kind of policy against paywalls, or am I just kidding myself?
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would comment on this, but the voices in my computer told me not to.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I prefer milf on a shelf
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: Might be an interesting article, but I can't get past the paywall.

Doesn't Fark have some kind of policy against paywalls, or am I just kidding myself?


Depends on the paywall. I just had to close the pop up to get to the article.

Reader view not working?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: Says the people who likely had no problem talking private issues in front of Alexa, HomePod, or Google Assistant device.


You're pretty safe with HomePod, though. No one in my household have ever been able to get Siri to understand a single thing they've said.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are creepy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The most annoying thing about the Elf on the Shelf is how everyone treats it like some ancient holiday tradition when the goddamned things didn't go on sale until 2005.

The TV specials are just awful. Makes "Spookley the Square Pumpkin" look like a masterpiece.


Erm.
Those elves have been around since the 50s - likely a bit earlier. Same design, but no weird 'watching you' mythos.

Their weird faces always creeped me out.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Mr. Coffee Nerves: The most annoying thing about the Elf on the Shelf is how everyone treats it like some ancient holiday tradition when the goddamned things didn't go on sale until 2005.

The TV specials are just awful. Makes "Spookley the Square Pumpkin" look like a masterpiece.

Erm.
Those elves have been around since the 50s - likely a bit earlier. Same design, but no weird 'watching you' mythos.

Their weird faces always creeped me out.


Good news then.  Those aren't their real faces.  Much like the beetles in Mimic, those are just mandible plates shaped like a face. You only see their real face when they decide to eat you.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Happy Asking Panda
Youtube 5ycYsxGXIaA
 
DerAppie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Mr. Coffee Nerves: The most annoying thing about the Elf on the Shelf is how everyone treats it like some ancient holiday tradition when the goddamned things didn't go on sale until 2005.

The TV specials are just awful. Makes "Spookley the Square Pumpkin" look like a masterpiece.

[i.pinimg.com image 716x960]

In a society of empty consumerism, people are desperate for any kind of fulfillment they can find. Even if it too is synthetic culture, at least they can latch onto it.


As opposed to the real culture, where we forgot the bussinessman who started the feast.
 
payattention
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh please. We have been being conditioned to accept a surveillance state since the early 70s, when all the law enforcement types were 'infiltrating' those 'dangerous and subversive' hippies. We were told that this was a good thing and that we should accept this practice since it kept us 'safe'. Yeah... but who keeps us safe from them?
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Which tracking device are you using, subby, the Apple iPfizer or the Samsung Moderna?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My girlfriend asked why I carry a gun around the house. I looked her dead in the eye and said, "the goddamn surveillance state." She laughed, I laughed, the Elf on the Shelf laughed, I shot the Elf. It was a good time.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The "Good Old Days"!?!
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Less elf on the shelf, more pooping log.
itabarcelona.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: Is the "Elf on a Shelf" still a thing?

I recall seeing it a few years ago but then it seemed to vanish.

Perhaps it's a USA thing?


Mommy Culture paired with Keeping Up with the Joneses will keep it alive forever.

And their children are all the worse for it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: He sees you when you're sleeping
And he knows when you're awake
He knows if you've been bad or good

But, yes: "Elf on the Shelf" (c. 2005) is the thing conditioning them.


It is definitely a step in the wrong direction, from "A magical invisible being judges you" to "There is a demon living in your house, watching your every move."
 
austerity101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

payattention: Oh please. We have been being conditioned to accept a surveillance state since the early 70s, when all the law enforcement types were 'infiltrating' those 'dangerous and subversive' hippies. We were told that this was a good thing and that we should accept this practice since it kept us 'safe'. Yeah... but who keeps us safe from them?


See also:  PATRIOT Act and all of its reauthorizations.

/both sides are bad, sometimes.
 
