Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(AP News) Don't count your children until they're 5 is the newest old fashioned trend in Millennial culture
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why does everyone obsess about millennials, we Gen Xers...who gives a fark.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We never used to name children until they turned 4 or so.  That way you didn't get too attached to them.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately breakthrough infections are occurring at an alarming rate.

/ex just tested positive
//I'm trying not to dwell on the fact that he put off getting our son vaxxed...
///hopefully you don't see a sad update to this
 
AEton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a parent of a 2yo and 4yo one of my frustrations this summer and fall has been seeing media keep repeating the idea that soon VRBPAC/ACIP/CDC will approve some SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for kids in their age range.

This is by no means certain! Although the risks from vaccination are infinitesimally tiny, so too are the known risks from infection in their age range. Emergency use approval is about whether it's safer to be vaccinated than not for their age range only -- not about whether it's better for the whole community for them to be vaccinated.

It's very possible that there may be no vaccine for them until age 5. Most of my parent peers have NOT been planning for the possibility that they'll be out of school for 1-2 weeks every 6 months at each reinfection, that travel will be strictly limited (sorry Grandma), and that we will continue to avoid a lot of activities for many years to avoid being a vector to the at-risk folks in our community. It's a tough pill to swallow.

We're also preparing for the conversation with the pediatrician about whether to vaccinate before it's approved -- potentially accepting a tiny extra risk to the kids in exchange for keeping their at risk caregivers and grandparents a little safer. This is a tough tough calculus.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Decision - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube 2YwC4Vsm5h0
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total lockdown.  You put the kid in a room, and lock it in.  Pass if food through a slot in the door, and have it pass out the waste through the same slot, maybe in a bucket of some kind.  While passing the food and waste, get in a full hazmat suit, and have the progeny do the same.  When corona is over, the progeny can come out of the room.

Lock your household down, and practice total isolation.  The less contact each person in the chain has with outsiders, the better.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Pretty much. While the number of kids to die from Covid isn't 0 it is close enough to 0 to be considered a rounding error. Statistically speaking more kids in that age range are murdered by their parents in a year than have died of Covid so your kid is technically safer walking around a Covid ward than at home.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imp points

#1 Don't invite an unvaccinated douchebags to your home for a get together. No matter how close they are. Even if they have a condition which prevents them from getting vaccinated.

#2 If you are going to one, try to make sure your hosts are at least trying to make sure some unvaccinated asshole doesn't show up at their party.

#3 if unsure of 1 or 2, just stay in. Some stupid party is not worth getting covid for.

/happy holidays
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Total lockdown.  You put the kid in a room, and lock it in.  Pass if food through a slot in the door, and have it pass out the waste through the same slot, maybe in a bucket of some kind.  While passing the food and waste, get in a full hazmat suit, and have the progeny do the same.  When corona is over, the progeny can come out of the room.

Lock your household down, and practice total isolation.  The less contact each person in the chain has with outsiders, the better.


That's not entirely unlike what we did when I got Covid (prevax). I carried a canister of Clorox wipes and used an N95 mask if I left my room. Worked backward wiping things down from the farthest place from my room until I got back in, and no one was allowed to share a room with me while I was out. Food was dropped off at the door by my mom.

No one else in the household got sick.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in subby a boomer hoping children will die so there's more money for them?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Imp points

#1 Don't invite an unvaccinated douchebags to your home for a get together. No matter how close they are. Even if they have a condition which prevents them from getting vaccinated.

#2 If you are going to one, try to make sure your hosts are at least trying to make sure some unvaccinated asshole doesn't show up at their party.

#3 if unsure of 1 or 2, just stay in. Some stupid party is not worth getting covid for.

/happy holidays


Difficulty is daycare and work. Toddler is 3, wears mask at daycare and preschool. Caught it from unvaxxed daycare worker who halfass wears a mask. Not many options to go to given state im at is 60/40 on Vax rates. Was a pretty awful 2 weeks. Worst day we had to call the after hours line to see what were the signs for hospitalization as he woke up coughing for 90 minutes straight. Right now, stuck in the stress as he has had a cold for about 2 weeks but we won't know if covid or not as he is still in window where he would test positive from last time.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Well, if you're like most Americans as far as I can tell you don't even care to pretend to try.

We were supposed to go to have family Xmas tonight with my family. Two of four households involved were notified they had been exposed to COVID about a week ago. 1/2 the people in those homes are showing symptoms (3 out of 6), but my sis got a rapid test for my nephew which was negative so everyone - except my wife and I - are still going to gather tonight inside my sister-in-laws house. Because apparently no on has ever heard of a false-negative rapid test, and there's nothing irresponsible or shiatty about still showing up to a gathering when sick, infecting everyone else, in the middle of a pandemic.

Out of the 10 people supposed to be there 3 are already sick, it is quite possible they have COVID, but my wife and I are apparently the only people who think it's weird to show up and suck in them germs anyway. It's nuts. People say they care, but they really, really don't.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Children, particularly male children should be raised in a barrel and fed through the bung hole. Upon reaching 18 years of age a solemn decision should be made, whether to let him out of the barrel or drive in the bung."
Robert A. Heinlein

/bung hole
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: in subby a boomer hoping children will die so there's more money for them?


You sicko, no Boomer has children that young!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Peki: AmbassadorBooze: Total lockdown.  You put the kid in a room, and lock it in.  Pass if food through a slot in the door, and have it pass out the waste through the same slot, maybe in a bucket of some kind.  While passing the food and waste, get in a full hazmat suit, and have the progeny do the same.  When corona is over, the progeny can come out of the room.

Lock your household down, and practice total isolation.  The less contact each person in the chain has with outsiders, the better.

That's not entirely unlike what we did when I got Covid (prevax). I carried a canister of Clorox wipes and used an N95 mask if I left my room. Worked backward wiping things down from the farthest place from my room until I got back in, and no one was allowed to share a room with me while I was out. Food was dropped off at the door by my mom.

No one else in the household got sick.


Lock downs work.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AEton: As a parent of a 2yo and 4yo one of my frustrations this summer and fall has been seeing media keep repeating the idea that soon VRBPAC/ACIP/CDC will approve some SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for kids in their age range.

This is by no means certain! Although the risks from vaccination are infinitesimally tiny, so too are the known risks from infection in their age range. Emergency use approval is about whether it's safer to be vaccinated than not for their age range only -- not about whether it's better for the whole community for them to be vaccinated.

It's very possible that there may be no vaccine for them until age 5. Most of my parent peers have NOT been planning for the possibility that they'll be out of school for 1-2 weeks every 6 months at each reinfection, that travel will be strictly limited (sorry Grandma), and that we will continue to avoid a lot of activities for many years to avoid being a vector to the at-risk folks in our community. It's a tough pill to swallow.

We're also preparing for the conversation with the pediatrician about whether to vaccinate before it's approved -- potentially accepting a tiny extra risk to the kids in exchange for keeping their at risk caregivers and grandparents a little safer. This is a tough tough calculus.


March.  They lowered the dose and it wasn't effective enough so now it is a 3 dose course for the under 5s
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why does everyone obsess about millennials, we Gen Xers...who gives a fark.



Try being the youngest grandchild with a slew of first wave boomer cousins. I have never existed.

Because I don't exist, frkkem.
 
12349876
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: JudgeSmails: in subby a boomer hoping children will die so there's more money for them?

You sicko, no Boomer has children that young!


I don't think the original post meant biological children but...

There's still time for the young Boomer men to do a Donald Trump or David Letterman, and still time for IVF to work its magic on the post menopausal ladies.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Hey Mom, it's Bobby. Just calling to let you know that I will not be coming over christmas eve or christmas. As you know your granddaughter is not yet old enough for the vaccine and you refuse to uninvite Uncle Steve, who is a f*cking anti-vaxxer, right-wing conspiracy nut. So for the sake of my daughter's health and because my wife and I do not want to listen to Steves bullschitt we are staying home this year. Happy holidays!"
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why does everyone obsess about millennials, we Gen Xers...who gives a fark.


Quiet you fool! They'll SEE us!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We never used to name children until they turned 4 or so.  That way you didn't get too attached to them.


4 is about when the resale value really drops, too.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PirateKing: "Children, particularly male children should be raised in a barrel and fed through the bung hole. Upon reaching 18 years of age a solemn decision should be made, whether to let him out of the barrel or drive in the bung."
Robert A. Heinlein

/bung hole


Are you threatening me?!?!
 
