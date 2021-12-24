 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(WCVB Boston)   Much like fruitcakes, nobody actually can eat those things   (wcvb.com) divider line
24
    More: Silly, English-language films, Sibling, Family, Ryan Wasson, Old One, end.Two brothers, Manchester, New Hampshire, unusual family tradition  
•       •       •

679 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 1:20 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love fruitcake. I just simply can't figure out why it has such a bad reputation.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proper fruitcake with dried fruits are wonderful, the jolly rancher raisin cake nope.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just like the holiday advice passed down to me by my grandmother, Nana Roseannadanna.
She used to say, "Life is just like a fruitcake. When you look at it, it's rich and sweet with honey and sugar and spice, tastes delicious, makes your mouth water and everything. But if you look at it real close, there's these weird little green things in it and all that and you don't know what it is!"
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I love fruitcake. I just simply can't figure out why it has such a bad reputation.


Username etc etc
 
scanman61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

alechemist: Proper fruitcake with dried fruits are wonderful, the jolly rancher raisin cake nope.


https://collinstreet.com/
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I got those in my stocking every year growing up. I ate all of them except the butterscotch flavor ones.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I love fruitcake. I just simply can't figure out why it has such a bad reputation.


I'm neutral. I've never bought or made one, but if I happen to be offered some, yes please, I'll take a small slice. I also don't know why they're the butt of so many jokes.

Related: I love me some eggnog. I'll mix it with just about anything or sometimes drink it straight as a dessert. Store brand is great; no need to buy the fancy brand-name stuff.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: the butterscotch flavor ones.


Wow, that brought back childhood memories!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mrs. Freshly of the donut fame had a small fruitcake this year.  Awesome and divided up in small slices.

Can't find them anywhere now.  Curse this world!

Give me a fruitcake and soon, the world will have one less fruitcake.  Like Newman and the muffin stumps.  It's a service I can provide.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fruitcake coffee and brandy. I'm a happy man.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a company in Corsicana, Texas that makes a delectable fruitcake.  It's loaded with huge hunks of pecans and tastes wonderful.  They make other types of fruitcakes, too and all of them are tasty.  But the Texas blond fruitcake is awesome,
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: EvilEgg: I love fruitcake. I just simply can't figure out why it has such a bad reputation.

I'm neutral. I've never bought or made one, but if I happen to be offered some, yes please, I'll take a small slice. I also don't know why they're the butt of so many jokes.

Related: I love me some eggnog. I'll mix it with just about anything or sometimes drink it straight as a dessert. Store brand is great; no need to buy the fancy brand-name stuff.


Knew a guy who worked at Prairie Farms in Chester.   First run production of Egg Nog in the glass bottles, he would get a gallon.  His eyes lit up like a crack addict describing icing down that bottle and getting that first gulp.

One of the perks of working at PFD was a free gallon every week.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am down to one "fruitcake" (it's ours!  Keep your grubby hands off of it)...I guess mine are actually the British Christmas cake, soaked in booze for months.   People love them, even ones I am not fond of, and are getting a little demanding.   Did the usual whiskey ones and also did 4 with the orange liquor Harlequin.   Topped with homemade marzipan and royal icing.  I even make my own candied peel, except for the cherries.  I love those silly things, the cakes just seem so "blah without them.

I think American fruitcakes are just so dry (because they don't have the booze, we are such puritans).
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are fruitcakes and there are boxed gift fruitcakes. Make your own fruitcake. Like the blindman at the nudist colony said, It ain't hard.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would suggest alton browns recipe along with spraying it with gold rum , then taking a tea towel soaking it in port and wrapping around the cake.
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What is wrong with Lifesavers?  At least it isn't those offbrand chocolate crisp things...bleeck.

Made fruitcake one year.  Wrapped them in cheesecloth and sprayed them down with 151 Ron Rico rum every couple days.  Wheeee!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We never eat fruitcake because it has rum
And one little bite turns a man to a bum
Can you imagine a sorrier sight
Than a man eating fruitcake until he gets tight

Away, away with rum, by gum, rum, by gum, rum, by gum
Away, away with rum, by gum, the song of the Temperance Union
 
aremmes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alechemist: Proper fruitcake with dried fruits are wonderful, the jolly rancher raisin cake nope.


This.

Also, if anyone wonders, Tastykake makes a pretty good fruitcake. Alternatively, you could try panettone. Or stollen.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jimmy Buffett - Fruitcakes
Youtube wneCa_yIuzg

What about Fruitcakes? Pretty good album, not as good as the next few afterwards but still....
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just had our first slice of Christmas Cake. Home-made neutrino-stopping cake, perfused with cognac, home- made marzipan and royal icing, topped with home-made marzipan ornaments.
Magic!
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Back to the LifeSavers, one of my grandmothers got on a kick gifting those for a few years. Worst Christmas gift ever. On the other hand, my fruitcake is great, with either tea or bourbon. There is no reason to soak it with booze. How do you expect the children to eat it?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: There is no reason to soak it with booze. How do you expect the children to eat it?


Behind your back, giggling with glee?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Mrs. Freshly of the donut fame had a small fruitcake this year.  Awesome and divided up in small slices.

Can't find them anywhere now.  Curse this world!

Give me a fruitcake and soon, the world will have one less fruitcake.  Like Newman and the muffin stumps.  It's a service I can provide.


Lay off the crack before visiting family
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scanman61: alechemist: Proper fruitcake with dried fruits are wonderful, the jolly rancher raisin cake nope.

https://collinstreet.com/


I LOVE their fruitcake too...Received one as a gift a couple of years ago..Last year they were on back order so I got a local made one that was even better.. I usually receive at least one every year, sometimes a few..This last year I froze one of the "log" type ones and had it for 4th of July...

/DARK fruitcake for the win...
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.