Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CNN)   Idaho Sheriff after pulling gun on teenage girls "the drink I had after dinner had nothing to do with it, I was messed up by daylight savings time change. Also, my finger was not on the trigger"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Constable, Chelsea Cox, United States, Sheriff, else say, probable cause affidavit, teenage girls  
•       •       •

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the new dodge from cops is to make as many excuses as possible right away and see if anyone believes them.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course his bac was collected by the addressing officer, right? Right?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Par for the course when it comes to conservatives. They're scared of everything, and if they're not scared enough, they'll just make some shiat up to frighten themselves.
 
Hugemeister [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lying false witnessing second-class thinking redneck
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resign.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't say anything bad about those filthy people. Dang, those people are touchy. That's just how I talk.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daylight savings, not even once.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I didn't say anything bad about those filthy people. Dang, those people are touchy. That's just how I talk.


I read it as more, "I didn't say ALL those people were bad, just that I was particularly concerned about the many members of that people who are bad."
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oleson says the case against his client was politically motivated and should have never been charged
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ran outta gas. I had a flat tyre. I didn't have enough money for cab fare. My tux didn't come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from outta town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake, a terrible flood, locust's. It rwasn't my fault!! I swear to God!!
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will we finally rid our society of the menacing scourge that is daylight savings time?

How many more innocent cops will be forced to involuntary terrorize people before we purge ourselves of this barbaric practice?

Luckily for these children he didn't have his finger on the trigger. But worse still is that we've all got our collective fingers on clocks which is far, far worse.*


(*cop logic; discretionary use is advised)
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's so farking addled that a one hour nap could make him threaten to murder children, perhaps he should NOT be in charge of law enforcement for the county?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there should be previous instances of him being messed up by DST.

If, twice a year you get messed up by Daylight Savings Time and threaten people with guns, ask your doctor about LobotomX.  LobotomX is a new treatment for those who have trouble springing forward or falling back.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finger wasn't on the trigger, so didn't have intent to use the weapon which means it was not being used to stop a threat, but purely to inflict trauma.

farking sadists.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from a week ago.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Par for the course when it comes to conservatives. They're scared of everything, and if they're not scared enough, they'll just make some shiat up to frighten themselves.


They'll shoot a Native kid sitting outside their own house for no reason other than they were skipping school. They aren't afraid of anything at all per se, they just want an excuse to murder some of "those people" without consequence.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ray_Finkle: I ran outta gas. I had a flat tyre. I didn't have enough money for cab fare. My tux didn't come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from outta town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake, a terrible flood, locust's. It rwasn't my fault!! I swear to God!!


You forgot "The laces were in"
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Lifeless: Par for the course when it comes to conservatives. They're scared of everything, and if they're not scared enough, they'll just make some shiat up to frighten themselves.

They'll shoot a Native kid sitting outside their own house for no reason other than they were skipping school. They aren't afraid of anything at all per se, they just want an excuse to murder some of "those people" without consequence.


They wouldn't be so attracted to the idea of killing if they didn't constantly feel threatened by everything and nothing at all.  Look at how many of them claim to fear God, who, if He exists, is the pure representation of benevolence.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet a little therapy would find the girls who ostracized her in middle school.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...said that Rowland is not a racist and that the comments were, "taken completely out of context.

And there it is.
 
Salem Witch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rowland and his wife also told investigators, according to the affidavit, that they had received threats: a former inmate had a discussion with Rowland's wife in a grocery store and Rowland had been the purported target of harassment by another local resident."

Which came first? Are you a bigoted, dictatorial asswipe because you're being harassed or are you being harassed because you're a bigoted, dictatorial asswipe?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Ray_Finkle: I ran outta gas. I had a flat tyre. I didn't have enough money for cab fare. My tux didn't come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from outta town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake, a terrible flood, locust's. It rwasn't my fault!! I swear to God!!

You forgot "The laces were in"


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Rowland told investigators that although he had an alcoholic beverage during dinner that night, the affidavit notes that he said the recent daylight saving time change had "really messed me up."

That's some stiff competition for the Ambien Walrus measure down to.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So the new dodge from cops is to make as many excuses as possible right away and see if anyone believes them.


Right out of the Donald Trump playbook. Will people ever learn to see through this bullshiat?
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I'm just glad he didn't start blasting away at those girls. That's a welcome break from the usual crazy cop/citizen interactions lately.

/Daylight Savings Time is a curse on our country.
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of that whole article, I just love how his lawyer comes off as just as racist with his "that type of people" comment.

As if that's some kind of excuse for pointing a loaded weapon at an innocent woman, grabbing her by the hair, and yanking. Smart money says he was drunk, that's why he needed the nap, and no one bothered to run a breathalyzer or take a blood sample.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know of he is that scared of everything maybe being in law enforcement shouldn't be for him.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund Father Time.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: When will we finally rid our society of the menacing scourge that is daylight savings time?

How many more innocent cops will be forced to involuntary terrorize people before we purge ourselves of this barbaric practice?

Luckily for these children he didn't have his finger on the trigger. But worse still is that we've all got our collective fingers on clocks which is far, far worse.*


(*cop logic; discretionary use is advised)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sombient
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait...

So Craig Rowland can run up to a car and pull someone out of it by their hair?  When not on duty?  And not be charged with assault or at the very least simple battery?

Everything else in this story is pretty messed up, but would that just be the basics?
 
Katwang
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Holy jet lag Batman! One would think the sheriff would be more refreshed after gaining an extra hour. You know, spring forward, fall back.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did he at least remember to change batteries in the smoke detectors?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Daylight savings, not even once.


My friend Becky snorted a Daylight Savings Time at a party and died instantly.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I was to pull someone out of a car by their hair, hold a gun two inches from their forehead while screaming that I "...could farkin' KILL them" in front of teenagers--I would not be enjoying Christmas with my family.
Would you?

These Western rural Sheriffs are becoming more dangerous by the day.

Refusing the mask mandates--most of them wouldn't enforce it and the deputies weren't required to wear one.
Refusing to enforce the laws concerning weapons.  The voters of Washington state voted against the possession of automatic weapons.
The Sheriff of Spokane County, Ozzie Knezovich, stated on his Facebook page and other media that he "...did not believe in the law and would not enforce it". Several sheriffs of adjoining counties followed suit.

Loren Culp Sheriff of Ferry County--the most backward county in Eastern Washington was the Republican nominee for Governor and got a shellacking from Jay Inslee.
Culp also wrote a barely-coherent book on why he is so awesome which the morons bought.

The people actually believe all that nonsense about the Sheriff being the "highest law in the land," and behave accordingly.

We have got to rein these malefactors in before they terrorize/kill anyone else.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes, I remember reading that quote in the other article the first time it was greened
 
cefm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh so this is the updated excuse?  The "I live near the reservation and we have drunk Indians come up the street all the time" excuse wasn't working out?
 
wouldestous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
acab

its becoming more and more clear that nobody gets into law enforcement for anything except the very worst of reasons.
cant be all that lucrative, cant be that satisfying, cant be that there is a 'calling' to it in the way there is toward education or medicine
 
scanman61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"It was a descriptive term; it wasn't meant to be racial against that type of people"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
This guy is snorting daylight savings time? Wonder were I can score some.
 
baorao
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
so he pulled a gun on them an hour early?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
yall ready to abolish the police yet?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Daylight savings, not even once.


It's a scourge on our nation
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a certain humor to all this... Church kids go to wish their neighborhood cop and apparent member of their congregation a merry Christmas, and he goes full-out psycho on them. It's absurdly wonderful.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lifeless: inglixthemad: Lifeless: Par for the course when it comes to conservatives. They're scared of everything, and if they're not scared enough, they'll just make some shiat up to frighten themselves.

They'll shoot a Native kid sitting outside their own house for no reason other than they were skipping school. They aren't afraid of anything at all per se, they just want an excuse to murder some of "those people" without consequence.

They wouldn't be so attracted to the idea of killing if they didn't constantly feel threatened by everything and nothing at all.  Look at how many of them claim to fear God, who, if He exists, is the pure representation of benevolence.


I too fear benevolence.

It's next to beneviolence.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: There's a certain humor to all this... Church kids go to wish their neighborhood cop and apparent member of their congregation a merry Christmas, and he goes full-out psycho on them. It's absurdly wonderful.


Now they know what happens when you interact with the police and hopefully will avoid them from now on.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Authoritarian asslickers always have plenty of sanctimonious slogans to spew about people doing stupid things while inebriated or On Drugs™. I'm sure they'll have the same harsh judgment for this fine example of modern humanity.

Seriously guys, stop laughing.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Claude Ballse: When will we finally rid our society of the menacing scourge that is daylight savings time?

How many more innocent cops will be forced to involuntary terrorize people before we purge ourselves of this barbaric practice?

Luckily for these children he didn't have his finger on the trigger. But worse still is that we've all got our collective fingers on clocks which is far, far worse.*


(*cop logic; discretionary use is advised)

[Fark user image image 422x750]


That reads like a pocket ninja post
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: There's a certain humor to all this... Church kids go to wish their neighborhood cop and apparent member of their congregation a merry Christmas, and he goes full-out psycho on them. It's absurdly wonderful.


I blame god.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lifeless:

They wouldn't be so attracted to the idea of killing if they didn't constantly feel threatened by everything and nothing at all.  Look at how many of them claim to fear God, who, if He exists, is the pure representation of benevolence.

Wow. Umm... Have you heard of a little something called the Old Testament?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sombient: Wait...

So Craig Rowland can run up to a car and pull someone out of it by their hair?  When not on duty?  And not be charged with assault or at the very least simple battery?

Everything else in this story is pretty messed up, but would that just be the basics?


Sheriffs have the power and privileges of country lords during the middle ages.
 
