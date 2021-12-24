 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(NYPost)   *Raises sign language hand* HELP I need rescuing from mall Santa's lap   (nypost.com) divider line
11
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea why a parent would put their child through that (sometimes dressing them up) and I have no idea why anyone would want to be a mall Santa, aside from reasons I don't want to think about.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really who are these mall Santas? Do they do a background check on all of them? I was a very young mother, and I think if I had my kids a little older, I probably would never have taken them to see Santa.
 
Peki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kids sign the darnedest things.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 No one but you thinks your kid is cute.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was funny, according to the article, 'For several years now.'

We now know what happened to the old Fark mods.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Really who are these mall Santas? Do they do a background check on all of them? I was a very young mother, and I think if I had my kids a little older, I probably would never have taken them to see Santa.


I have a friend who is a mall Santa and at least at his mall, yes. He gets fingerprinted and checked by the police every November before the mall lets him work.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That was funny, according to the article, 'For several years now.'

We now know what happened to the old Fark mods.


Yeah; I've seen that photo many times over There years.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: I have no idea why a parent would put their child through that (sometimes dressing them up) and I have no idea why anyone would want to be a mall Santa, aside from reasons I don't want to think about.


Because it's honest work.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember when mall Santas would smoke cigarettes while working and sip questionable drinks from tumblers with ice.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: I remember when mall Santas would smoke cigarettes while working and sip questionable drinks from tumblers with ice.


It's celebrated every year

boweryboyshistory.comView Full Size

/over and over and over and over
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We are not affiliated with this bearded man.   He attracts too many kids.
 
