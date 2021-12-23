 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

Mugshot says it all after getting just a manslaughter conviction instead of a deserved murder conviction for ex-cop Kim Potter
    More: Followup, Jury, killing of Daunte Wright, Crime, Kim Potter, shot Wright, Hennepin County, Minnesota, Wright's death, Trial  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a mugshot that says "I think I just got off light, sweet!"

Mind you, she's still getting a minimum 7 years on the greater charge, but they're going to push for longer, so who knows.  She'll probably serve the two sentences concurrently, but I can't see her getting any more than 10.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the whole scheme of things, I'm ok with 7 years. Longer isn't going to bring anyone back or deter another cop from doing the same thing.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hell's Bells, you don't have to smile just because someone pointed a camera at you.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Hell's Bells, you don't have to smile just because someone pointed a camera at you.


Pretty sure they instruct you not to, but I'm not sure if that's enforced or if they really care.
 
squidloe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Tom Delay school of mugshots?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Theres girls in prison who will beat that smile right off you, honey.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least they got something. Manslaughter is a much easier charge to prove.

/ Kind of curious how long before the "ladies" give her a special welcome
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Theres girls in prison who will beat that smile right off you, honey.


Go on...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Theres girls in prison who will beat that smile right off you, honey.


Ive seen those movies on the internet.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think the mugshot was taken after her initial arrest.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this a troll thread?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: At least they got something. Manslaughter is a much easier charge to prove.

/ Kind of curious how long before the "ladies" give her a special welcome


I doubt that will ever happen. Smiley biatch was a cop and will almost certainly do her time in the special housing unit.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: In the whole scheme of things, I'm ok with 7 years. Longer isn't going to bring anyone back or deter another cop from doing the same thing.


If it happens enough times it will be a deterrent.
I mean, there was a guy who killed four people while working in what was clearly an unintentional accident, and he got 110 years a few days ago.
You should expect more from cops than regular Joe's, and so a heavier sentencing should be natural.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

encephlavator: Is this a troll thread?


No it's a thread where we joke about prison rape because that's apparently still okay
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She's going to be a former cop in prison. Smile while you still can, I suppose...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That mugshot is very much "Can you believe it? I just got away with murder!".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wickedragon: The Irresponsible Captain: In the whole scheme of things, I'm ok with 7 years. Longer isn't going to bring anyone back or deter another cop from doing the same thing.

If it happens enough times it will be a deterrent.
I mean, there was a guy who killed four people while working in what was clearly an unintentional accident, and he got 110 years a few days ago.
You should expect more from cops than regular Joe's, and so a heavier sentencing should be natural.


I hope even a few times is enough to get them to be a little wary. At least some of them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: encephlavator: Is this a troll thread?

No it's a thread where we joke about prison rape because that's apparently still okay


A great way to avoid prison rape is to not do stuff that gets you sent to prison. This method of avoiding prison rape has worked quite well for me.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Theres girls in prison who will beat that smile right off you, honey.


Pretty sure they will keep her separated from the general inmates
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's probably already signed an agreement with the same talent agency that's representing Kyle Rittenhouse. She's just posing for her audience.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait... why did she deserve a murder conviction?  She seemingly intended to tase the dude, screamed "TASER!" and then freaked when her shootie-shoot went bangie-bang instead of zappie-zapp.

Her gross incompetence led to killing him, which sounds like manslaughter, not murder. Is there something I'm missing?

/IANAL
/Is subby a lawyer?
///any Farkers barred in Minnesota who can comment?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: encephlavator: Is this a troll thread?

No it's a thread where we joke about prison rape because that's apparently still okay


Since we have no sense of higher justice in this country, prison justice is often the best we can hope for.


It's sad but undeniable.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: pastramithemosterotic: encephlavator: Is this a troll thread?

No it's a thread where we joke about prison rape because that's apparently still okay

A great way to avoid prison rape is to not do stuff that gets you sent to prison. This method of avoiding prison rape has worked quite well for me.


You sound white and unrailroaded by racist cops
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I still believe the shootin was unintentional and the charge of first degree manslaughter was correct.

/prove me wrong
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

morg: I think the mugshot was taken after her initial arrest.


This is her original mugshot:

Fark user imageView Full Size


New one after conviction:

Fark user imageView Full Size


She was wasn't up for murder charges in the trial, so she got the harshest conviction she could have gotten with the first degree manslaughter charge. Lots of former prosecutors were surprised that she got convicted on first and second instead of just second or acquittal, so I doubt she was thrilled with the trial outcome. I think it was just relief that her fate was decided.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Theres girls in prison who will beat that smile right off you, honey.


She'll get PC. She's a blonde cop. Right wing guards will make her jail stay comfortable. She is now a real hero to conservative Christians for eliminating a member of their enemy race.

Her grinning mugshot is telling them "I did it for you Jesus'.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: pastramithemosterotic: encephlavator: Is this a troll thread?

No it's a thread where we joke about prison rape because that's apparently still okay

A great way to avoid prison rape is to not do stuff that gets you sent to prison. This method of avoiding prison rape has worked quite well for me.


Oh sure, now you tell me.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: In the whole scheme of things, I'm ok with 7 years. Longer isn't going to bring anyone back or deter another cop from doing the same thing.


You could say the same thing for a sentence of one day.

No one should ever suffer consequences, because no consequence will reverse time! Weeeeeee!
 
beany
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wickedragon: The Irresponsible Captain: In the whole scheme of things, I'm ok with 7 years. Longer isn't going to bring anyone back or deter another cop from doing the same thing.

If it happens enough times it will be a deterrent.
I mean, there was a guy who killed four people while working in what was clearly an unintentional accident, and he got 110 years a few days ago.
You should expect more from cops than regular Joe's, and so a heavier sentencing should be natural.


I don't think it really matters too much whether you're sentenced to 10 years or 100. The real deterrent is being certain of arrest, prosecution, and conviction to begin with. We're not there yet.
 
