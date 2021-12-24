 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(BBC)   Man killed by dog 'died doing what he loved', which was apparently being savaged by a bulldog   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Life, American films, English-language films, calm nature, terrible tragedy, Dogs, older boys, dog  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 10:59 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sad, but it happens. Some dogs just can't be anything but Alpha.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'Never saw a dog as a bad dog'

Except for once.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldv'e said 'Tsss' to it.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bulldog type dog? That' was some real journalist type writing.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How the fark do you get savaged that badly by a bulldog? Just walk away during of the several nap breaks it'll need to take before finishing the job.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wife died in 2013 and he leaves behind 5 boys.  Incredibly sad.
 
wickedragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More sad than scary imho, at least for the rest of us.
For him I'm sure it was plenty scary.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.