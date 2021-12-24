 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(WRAL)   In hindsight, perhaps it wasn't a good idea to tell police officers to go to a special 'clinic' and get fake vaccination cards. Right, chief?   (wral.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some fine public endangerment there, Lou.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't sit back and digest the information, ruminate on it, or otherwise give it much thought. I just passed it on."

That pretty much describes the rightwing echo chamber. FW: FW: FW: FW:
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "I didn't sit back and digest the information, ruminate on it, or otherwise give it much thought. I just passed it on."

That pretty much describes the rightwing echo chamber. FW: FW: FW: FW:


He did his own research.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it? Just a slap on the wrist and a stern NO. That's the sort of discipline you'd give while house training a puppy.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since he's all about the illusion of protection, he should have sent them to a special store that sells fake ammunition and body armor.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On this Master of Credentials' wall

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "I didn't sit back and digest the information, ruminate on it, or otherwise give it much thought. I just passed it on."

That pretty much describes the rightwing echo chamber. FW: FW: FW: FW:


I didn't really think about it, I just pulled the trigger.

That explains a lot.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any officer with a fake card should be fired and barred from serving in any force. They won't be, they can kill anyone any way they see fit.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing that angers me about this is that this isn't a typical employer, trying to work around an apparently onerous employment mandate.

These are the folks that are supposedly there to uphold the law. This asshole not only committed multiple crimes, but also aided & abetted other cops to commit crimes, while frequenting a business that was not only committing fraud, but doing so under the auspices of the very folks that should've farking arrested them for doing so.

And his penalty? "You're grounded for two weeks, mister!" Not only did he commit federal and, likely, state crimes, he's not even being farking charged, as though being a cop somehow gives you a pass on obeying, never mind enforcing, the law...?

T.J. Smith should be arrested and charged with the crimes that he apparently committed.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Any officer with a fake card should be fired and barred from serving in any force. They won't be, they can kill anyone any way they see fit.


They should face perjury charges, just as anyone else would if they falsified county government documents.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lifeless: The Irresponsible Captain: Any officer with a fake card should be fired and barred from serving in any force. They won't be, they can kill anyone any way they see fit.

They should face perjury charges, just as anyone else would if they falsified county government documents.


It's not just perjury - there's an official seal on those cards. Counterfeiting that seal, according to the FBI, is a federal crime that can result in up to 5 years in prison.

That's what's irritating about this - they're cops, breaking the law & getting a pass on it because they're cops.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't the Police as a profession enter the top 10 most hazardous jobs to have in the US in 2020 precisely because of all the Covid deaths, when they haven't been on the list in many years?
 
wouldestous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
acab

given the public scrutiny, cant imagine that anybody would get into law enforcement for anything less than all the wrong reasons.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
there's gotta be a good apple around here somewhere
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chief of police is a scumbag.  Got it.
So what happens to little people if they get caught going this?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Be a shame if one caught COVID and spread it through the entire force. A real shame.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, did they also shut down this 'clinic'?
 
cefm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lifeless: The Irresponsible Captain: Any officer with a fake card should be fired and barred from serving in any force. They won't be, they can kill anyone any way they see fit.

They should face perjury charges, just as anyone else would if they falsified county government documents.


Is it though?  I got mine at farking Walgreens. Are you saying the local drug store is issuing official government documents?  They sure aren't set up or qualified to do so.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Creation of fake evidence? I hope the local court is flooded with appeals based on the chief's actions here.

Also, Fark that chief and the officers involved.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cefm: Lifeless: The Irresponsible Captain: Any officer with a fake card should be fired and barred from serving in any force. They won't be, they can kill anyone any way they see fit.

They should face perjury charges, just as anyone else would if they falsified county government documents.

Is it though?  I got mine at farking Walgreens. Are you saying the local drug store is issuing official government documents?  They sure aren't set up or qualified to do so.


Yes, the local drug store receives blank cards from the local health department and reports their issuance. Forging a card is forging a document.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Smith, in a statement to the local newspaper, said in part: "To make a long story short, in retrospect, I made a mistake."

No, dumbass. A mistake is telling people there's a Peter pulling contest at St. Taffy's. This is willful negligence and incitement of fraud.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Abolish all police.

Problem solved
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fire him immediately and then charge him with every crime he committed.
 
