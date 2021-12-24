 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(South China Morning Post)   255 cases of covid? SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING   (scmp.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare they let a preventable disease slread!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
255 cases of covid?

I blame the "subnet mask" errors still walking around.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did they punish them with a strongly worded letter or were bullets involved?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a total of 6120 covids.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In a world of COVID turned found unrestricted biowarfare agent, the Chicom will be able to do things we can only dream of.  They're real go-getters.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: 255 cases of covid?

I blame the "subnet mask" errors still walking around.


Masks do help but subnet masks don't.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Mad-n-FL: 255 cases of covid?

I blame the "subnet mask" errors still walking around.

Masks do help but subnet masks don't.


Some masks might help
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Did they punish them with a strongly worded letter or were bullets involved?


Not only that, the CCP charges them for the rounds.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: phoenixdan: Did they punish them with a strongly worded letter or were bullets involved?

Not only that, the CCP charges them for the rounds.


Thats not very socialist.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: TheCableGuy: Mad-n-FL: 255 cases of covid?

I blame the "subnet mask" errors still walking around.

Masks do help but subnet masks don't.

Some masks might help


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have they tried adding a few bytes?
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

saywhonow: Have they tried adding a few bytes?


Are you crazy? If you add even  one more case we'll have -1 cases, and that's basically infinity.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: RTOGUY: TheCableGuy: Mad-n-FL: 255 cases of covid?

I blame the "subnet mask" errors still walking around.

Masks do help but subnet masks don't.

Some masks might help

[Fark user image image 425x286]


According to the rules today you can get away with just wearing 6 masks as long as you are outside and only with people also wearing six masks that have been triple vaccinated and tested for Covid in the last 2 hours.
 
