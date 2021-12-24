 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CNN)   Hawaiian police suspicious of September serial seal cessations. Sorrowful speculation skips suicide, supposed suspect is single shooter on a scooter   (cnn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hook 'em, Dano.

Hawaii Five O was a TV series that had a catch phrase and I'll show myself out.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was likely done by a shore fisher who is angry about losing fish to monk seals. Or a stupid kid being a stupid kid, but my money is on it being a fisher.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: Hook 'em, Dano.

Hawaii Five O was a TV series that had a catch phrase and I'll show myself out.


Sometimes you have to show the other seals who's the boss.  Their family ties are strong, and they swim with different strokes in the heat of the night.  But kill one publicly and it's a different world, a quantum leap in misbehavior once you sever their family ties.  They'll be like perfect strangers, and instead of a full house, you'll just have thirtysomething seals out there. So cheers to that hunter for the happy days ahead.
 
Northern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He swims with the fishes.  It was business not personal.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did they rule out suicide?
It's been tough year.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they ever catch the person who did this they deserve the exact same fate as the seal, except it should be done off the back of a boat about 100 miles out to sea.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He didn't know it was a gun fight...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
