 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Concern grows in the Netherlands that some onanists are having too many children, fear said children will meet and reproduce   (nltimes.nl) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Netherlands, new branch of the European Sperm Bank, European Union, arrival of the European Sperm Bank, Belgium, half-brothers, Dutch rules, sperm donations  
•       •       •

1116 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's why choosy breeders ask for imported swimmers.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?


Having read news stories on Fark about siblings who unknowingly met and married, I think not.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: bostonguy: What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?

Having read news stories on Fark about siblings who unknowingly met and married, I think not.


Yeah, when siblings grow up together, they're not attracted to each other.  When they grow up separately, that condition no longer exists.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they need anonymous brood numbers, like cicadas?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghengis Khan unavailable for comment.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that saving Dutch Sperm would blow up in their faces?
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a strictly biological viewpoint, as long as it is an exception and it does not happen from generation to generation, siblings having offspring is not really a problem. Inbreeding becomes a serious problem when it goes on for generations and it pretty much a closed pool ... in the donor that that is not the case: at most you'd be half-siblings.

There is the cultural eww factor, but in this case it's not really backed up by practical reasons.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story Time! Despite what centuries of  Christian dogma says, Onan's sin wasn't masturbation/pulling out. His sin was that he defied God for the sake of raw naked greed because if his brother's widow did not have a son, then he would inherit all of his brother's possessions.

Now the real issue is that his brother's widow didn't really get a say in the matter and was Pretty much told to deal with it when it came to having sex with her brother in law.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were a MAGAt I would grumble at this news because the 5G is telling all the "woke" crowd this is a good thing.


But I'm not a MAGAt so you can't blame me for saying the earth is overpopulated in general and all those "supply chain issues" is just billionaire double speak for scarcity.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?


cnet.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: BizarreMan: bostonguy: What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?

Having read news stories on Fark about siblings who unknowingly met and married, I think not.

Yeah, when siblings grow up together, they're not attracted to each other.  When they grow up separately, that condition no longer exists.


I don't think so. I'd believe you're more likely attracted to someone whose genes differ from yours.

Anyway, I approve of Denmark trying to overtake the Netherlands by this manner. (the donors are Danish, because the law in Denmark allows for anonymous donors, and also 25 offspring).
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Sperm Bank
Youtube mrfSHRZf410
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, welcome our tall, blonde Dutch overlords.


Is that joke too old?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?


I think people tend to like people that look like themselves. That's were tribalism and racism came from. They will probably be of similar heights and weights, which people usually find attractive, they'd have the same tastes in food and even music....

They'd be DTF.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite lucrative, this spunky racket:

https://www.europeanspermbank.com/en-​i​nt/ordering/donor-sperm-prices

Well, as long as there are enough fingers for all the dikes,and as long as Lord R's somewhat disturbing and gripping analysis holds true, I think everything will be OK.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: BizarreMan: bostonguy: What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?

Having read news stories on Fark about siblings who unknowingly met and married, I think not.

Yeah, when siblings grow up together, they're not attracted to each other.  When they grow up separately, that condition no longer exists.


It's worse than that. "Genetic attraction" is a thing. That sense of revulsion is learned during childhood based on observed behavior and circumstances that typically correlate to overly-close genetic similarity, so for family members that have had little to no contact most of their lives the odds of something inappropriate happening are actually rather heightened.

Ketchuponsteak: I don't think so. I'd believe you're more likely attracted to someone whose genes differ from yours.


Again, "genetic attraction." The theory as I understand it is that it's an inclination evolved to keep tribal units cohesive. There's a reason it needs to be countered by a stronger sense of DO NOT WANT with respect to family.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: What if someone unknowingly went on a blind date with someone who was their biological sibling? Ew.

I wonder what would happen -- instant, innate revulsion?


When the "anti-inbreeding mechanism" doesn't have time to kick in (iirc, it requires a child being around someone in early childhood or something), it's apparently the exact opposite: they tend to have an extremely strong attraction to each other.
 
groverpm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Story Time! Despite what centuries of  Christian dogma says, Onan's sin wasn't masturbation/pulling out. His sin was that he defied God for the sake of raw naked greed because if his brother's widow did not have a son, then he would inherit all of his brother's possessions.


Well, I wasn't sure Fark would greenlight a headline with the word "wankers" in it.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.