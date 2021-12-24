 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBS Sacramento)   Dam it, California, not again   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Twain Harte, California, Snow, Tuolumne County, California, Early Morning FireA Sacramento, New Comedy Central Movie, Christmas Takes Flight, Christmas plans, Sacramento Native Joan Didion  
•       •       •

1616 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 10:14 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering the amount of rain the state has received this December compared to last, I'm surprised we haven't heard more of these stories.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
its possible that nobody nowhere will direct resources toward hardening infrastructure against tornadoes, wildfire, hurricane etc until its kind of too late
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wouldestous: its possible that nobody nowhere will direct resources toward hardening infrastructure against tornadoes, wildfire, hurricane etc until its kind of too late


Infrastructure weak?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Near-Disaster Averted At Tuolumne Dam
gjchemical.comView Full Size

Dam you!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rebuilding the Oroville Dam Spillways
Youtube ekUROM87vTA


Good explanation on how they rebuilt the Oroville dam.  He has a good video on the failure as well.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Too-alla-me
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If I lived downstream from the dam, I'd prefer a bit more assurance than the dam "appearing to be structurally sound."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: If I lived downstream from the dam, I'd prefer a bit more assurance than the dam "appearing to be structurally sound."


Also don't live downstream from a dam in a country with crumbling infrastructure.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"a maximum capacity of 143 acre-feet"

Yeah... this was not the news story that Oroville was. They probably evacuated dozens of people. Dozens!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wouldestous: its possible that nobody nowhere will direct resources toward hardening infrastructure against tornadoes, wildfire, hurricane etc until its kind of too late


This was a close call. It's a great relief that it's over now and will never happen again.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
prudent government, would have taken the opportunity of drought conditions, to shore up their water storage infrastructure. California and governor Hair Gel (and the like) ignored the engineering community, and set billions of dollars on a bonfire called High Speed Rail.  While failing to address one of the states largest problem, California did cement its stays as The Entertainment Capital of The World. Film at 11.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: wouldestous: its possible that nobody nowhere will direct resources toward hardening infrastructure against tornadoes, wildfire, hurricane etc until its kind of too late

Infrastructure weak?


Some big water will not drop this Friday.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Palined Parenthood: wouldestous: its possible that nobody nowhere will direct resources toward hardening infrastructure against tornadoes, wildfire, hurricane etc until its kind of too late

Infrastructure weak?

Some big water will not drop this Friday.


OH F*CK
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: "a maximum capacity of 143 acre-feet"

Yeah... this was not the news story that Oroville was. They probably evacuated dozens of people. Dozens!


Yeah, not a lot of water.

For those wonder, an acre-foot is enough water to cover one acre (66x660 feet) to a depth of one foot. Given than a square mile has 640 acres, we're not talking a lot of water. Lake Oroville, the star of our last damn dam, has on average 3.5 million acre-feet in storage.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.