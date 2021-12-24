 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Do you like roses and Covid? Boy do I have news for you   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California, Tournament of Roses Parade, Rose Bowl Game, Bowl Championship Series, organizers of the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl game, Ohio State  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Please allow me to introduce myself.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At this point, fark it.  I don't care anymore.

Let's all start raw dogging hookers, then.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Great. You may a cold. It's over move on farkers.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New some should be canceling everything.  Why is he letting maga win?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: At this point, fark it.  I don't care anymore.

Let's all start raw dogging hookers, then.


Finely.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Today I learned the parade doesn't have bowl in it's name
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: New some should be canceling everything.  Why is he letting maga win?


Who know$.
 
vevolis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The show money must go on!
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's always a good idea to put thousands of people together, all yelling for their team during a pandemic.

What possible benefit outweighs the risks?

I can't...
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Great. You may a cold. It's over move on farkers.


800000 people and still counting would suggest otherwise.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: At this point, fark it.  I don't care anymore.

Let's all start raw dogging hookers, then.


Seriously. I won't be there. Just get sick and die. The sooner that happens the sooner this will all be over.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: At this point, fark it.  I don't care anymore.

Let's all start raw dogging hookers, then.


I'm way out in front on this one, thank goodness.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: New some should be canceling everything.  Why is he letting maga win?


Because MAGAs are dying more than sane folk?
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Great. You may a cold. It's over move on farkers.


A cold that could last for months. Sounds delightful.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We have tickets (an organizational freebie) but I don't think I want to go. They're requiring triple vaccination to get to your seats, but still, no thanks.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

meat0918: AmbassadorBooze: New some should be canceling everything.  Why is he letting maga win?

Because MAGAs are dying more than sane folk?


What's the problem with that?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the_rhino: meat0918: AmbassadorBooze: New some should be canceling everything.  Why is he letting maga win?

Because MAGAs are dying more than sane folk?

What's the problem with that?


Where did I say it's a problem?
 
