Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(The Week)   The Greatest Generation was sort of meh   (theweek.com) divider line
•       •       •

Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
After reading TFA I'm left confused on if they actually wanted to provide information or just make a statement.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I like that podcast. Saw them live in Houston before the world ended.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why the Greatest Generation title?  The depression of the 30s, WWII, the USA becomes the super power (for a time).  The Greatest Generation lived through great times - terrible, yes, but great.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Sgygus: Why the Greatest Generation title?  The depression of the 30s, WWII, the USA becomes the super power (for a time).  The Greatest Generation lived through great times - terrible, yes, but great.


The Boomers named them that for being so swell as to make THEM
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fano: Sgygus: Why the Greatest Generation title?  The depression of the 30s, WWII, the USA becomes the super power (for a time).  The Greatest Generation lived through great times - terrible, yes, but great.

The Boomers named them that for being so swell as to make THEM


Tom Brokaw named them that for a book, and it stuck.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were also a bunch of KKK members.
 
Grognard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article appears to be confirming what any critical individual was bound to think: the "greatest generation" was filled with the full gamut of people from good to bad, from brilliant to idiotic, from critical thinkers to folks who blindly accepted what they were told.

Sounds suspiciously like people in the world today.

/that said, they faced some serious challenges and overall, met those challenges sufficiently well.  We also face some serious challenges, will the same be able to be said of us?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why reading Paul Fussell should be mandatory.

He was much more honest than most historians, since he'd served as an infantry officer in WW2.  And also less popular, which was probably related.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh this surely won't devolve into a generational bickering session. Not at all.

/welcome to Fark
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we're the gripe-est generation, because we don't do anything but complain.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tense and sometimes embittered relations between northerners and southerners, black and whites seems very 21st century
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, call them out after they're dead, or mostly dead, and can't kick your ass for saying so.

Hmm, now I am craving an MLT.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Gregens?
 
Kimyo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA reads like a boomer who is scared/well-aware of how their generation will be viewed and wants to start some preemptive damage control on how one is supposed to view previous generations.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the greatest generation" is straight up product marketing and was from the beginning.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, people born before 1927 defeated the Nazis. But most of the Nazis were people born before 1927. So it cancels out.

That means Gen-X is automatically the greatest generation. But it's all like whatever, man.
 
pacmanner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the greatest generation includes my granddad on my moms side. He was a vet that saw action in the Pacific who came home and raised a family and live a modest middle class life. He passed when I was 12 but I have only great memories of him and he was a cool dude. My father is a boomer who cheated on his wife and was divorced for that so I have only bad impressions. I am sure quite a few Gen-Xers have a similar impression of their grandfathers.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I guess we're the gripe-est generation, because we don't do anything but complain.


We do other things too, but we use the internet for complaining. User-generated content is pretty much the sum of all griping.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Study it out, never was a band named "Greatest Generation".
You know what that means.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wanebo: After reading TFA I'm left confused on if they actually wanted to provide information or just make a statement.


Came to post that as well.
"It kinda was and kinda wasn't the greatest generation" usually gets you an F in English Comp.
But I'll bite. They weren't the 'greatest generation' because they selflessly volunteered for war, death, starvation, poverty, etc., but because they endured some *incredibly* harsh times and loss, lumbered on, and 'built' the United States into the defacto super-power.
You don't have to WANT to do great things, but if your actions result in great things, you're gonna get a pat on the back, and they certainly deserve it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GalFisk: CarnySaur: I guess we're the gripe-est generation, because we don't do anything but complain.

We do other things too, but we use the internet for complaining. User-generated content is pretty much the sum of all griping.


Bear in mind that the previous t h ing we could use was bathroom walls
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Why the Greatest Generation title?  The depression of the 30s, WWII, the USA becomes the super power (for a time).  The Greatest Generation lived through great times - terrible, yes, but great.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, they did kick the whole world's ass...
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For more information, refer to the author's upcoming series of books:

Where the Greatest Generation Went Wrong
Some More of the Greatest Generation's Greatest Mistakes
Who Does This Greatest Generation Think They Are, Anyway?
Well, That About Wraps It Up For The Greatest Generation
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: Well, they did kick the whole world's ass...


Mao and Stalin are chuckling. Good one, capitalist running dog!
 
fargin a
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rampant racism and sexism. In fact, probably best to just cancel your grandparents (or the memory of them).
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The WaPo article mentioned in TFA goes overboard. I was half expecting them to cancel Alan Turing for never going to a Pride match.
 
Katwang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More like Greatest Hoarder Generation. I don't think my dad threw anything away as he may need it at some point. Need a Model T steering wheel, got one. Need a Japanese WWII hand grenade? Yep. Can't live without the 1972 license plates.
If you need to test the tubes in your tv hit me up. I will warm up the tester.
 
adamatari
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The article seems to my ears to be saying that looking at a simplified picture of the generation and viewing every single internal political struggle and external war as some version of WWII is not a good idea and warps our thinking.

You know, maybe not all of our enemies are literally Nazis. Maybe not every war is morally black and white, with a "good guys" and "bad guys".

You know, simple stuff. Basic stuff.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Grognard: The article appears to be confirming what any critical individual was bound to think: the "greatest generation" was filled with the full gamut of people from good to bad, from brilliant to idiotic, from critical thinkers to folks who blindly accepted what they were told.

Sounds suspiciously like people in the world today.

/that said, they faced some serious challenges and overall, met those challenges sufficiently well.  We also face some serious challenges, will the same be able to be said of us?


Narrator: the same was not said.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pacmanner: Well the greatest generation includes my granddad on my moms side. He was a vet that saw action in the Pacific who came home and raised a family and live a modest middle class life. He passed when I was 12 but I have only great memories of him and he was a cool dude. My father is a boomer who cheated on his wife and was divorced for that so I have only bad impressions. I am sure quite a few Gen-Xers have a similar impression of their grandfathers.


My grandfather was pretty cool, when he was sober. He spent most of WWII in the brig after stealing a plane.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

adamatari: The article seems to my ears to be saying that looking at a simplified picture of the generation and viewing every single internal political struggle and external war as some version of WWII is not a good idea and warps our thinking.

You know, maybe not all of our enemies are literally Nazis. Maybe not every war is morally black and white, with a "good guys" and "bad guys".

You know, simple stuff. Basic stuff.


On the other hand, when a political party actively embraces fascist ideas and actions, you shouldn't hesitate to call them Nazis, just because it's overused.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Politics Tab Farker Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Greatest Generation To Be
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I grew up around, and was raised by, members of that generation. Trust me, they had their issues. A shiatload of them. To see them continually through rose-coloured glasses as people like Tom Hanks do reminds me of the old Irish lady who on being informed that the Pope had made a speech about the blessings of large families said "I only wish I knew as little on the subject as His Holiness."
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Grognard: The article appears to be confirming what any critical individual was bound to think: the "greatest generation" was filled with the full gamut of people from good to bad, from brilliant to idiotic, from critical thinkers to folks who blindly accepted what they were told.

Sounds suspiciously like people in the world today.

/that said, they faced some serious challenges and overall, met those challenges sufficiently well.  We also face some serious challenges, will the same be able to be said of us?


Short answer is no because of the Internets. You see, they HAD to deal with the real world that was dealt them. My 86-year-old mother, one of nine siblings from a small Indiana farm has stories of sacrifice that would amaze you.
/my father lost two brothers in WW2
 
LineNoise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Give them some credit. They fought the Nazi's and won (like, real, actual ones, not people doing a shiat job of cosplaying them). They fought the Japanese and won. They built a space program from the ground up and put men on the moon. They created computers and all other kinds of technology from scratch that we take for granted today. The world entered a period or relative peace under them compared to any other point in history before them. Medicine, social services, education all had tremendous advances under them.

While they were certainly imperfect, at least they waited to get out of their 20s before they sat around and moaned at the world.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: Well, they did kick the whole world's ass...


Yeah...about that.

If WWII was a Bar Fight.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Katwang: More like Greatest Hoarder Generation. I don't think my dad threw anything away as he may need it at some point. Need a Model T steering wheel, got one. Need a Japanese WWII hand grenade? Yep. Can't live without the 1972 license plates.
If you need to test the tubes in your tv hit me up. I will warm up the tester.


One of our barns has a complete mason's......i don't know....conference room in it? Like huge long table, probably 30 chairs to go around it.

FIL was not a mason, he just got it at some kind of sale.

"Well you never know when you might need something like that"
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tyrone Slothrop:

On the other hand, when a political party actively embraces fascist ideas and actions, you shouldn't hesitate to call them Nazis, just because it's overused.

Not all fascists are Nazis. Seeing them all as Nazis doesn't always help you deal with them.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All wars are conspiracies to kill off a bunch of people so rich folks in society can advance aviation and visit spaaaaaaaace 🚀
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
LineNoise: I think Greatest Generation is a pretty cool guy. Eh creates tecnology from scrath and doesnt afraid of anything.
 
