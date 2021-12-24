 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBC)   Help Wanted - Pro: Have all the beer you want. Con: Move to a remote castle on a desolate British island. Pro: You get to be called "the monarch". Con: There's only two people on the island. Pro: well...there are no more pros   (cbc.ca) divider line
893 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)



Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All the beer? Tell me more...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, where do I sign and can I bring my cat?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel qualified for this.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are all Pros.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desolate British Island sounds like a punk-rock band name.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it sounds funny for a minute, how many tourists do they get? Is it an attraction or paying a lot of money to see two drunks on a cold ass island?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Fark.

There isn't a single one of us that doesn't want this, except for the sober people I guess. I forget they exist sometimes.
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the internet connection?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already have all the beers and is alone.

/so alone
//someone bring me breakfast
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 I'm leavin' on a jet plane.... 🎶
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a fine place to retire, as long as there's electricity.

\some people claim humams are social animals. I disagree.
 
Wobambo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So... what, we all have to fight each other for the job? Or can we do rotating tours? Either or, I'm down for it.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Three questions:
1) Does it have a generator for electricity?
2) Will a Starlink dish work on the island?
3) As the "monarch" can I declare myself "mayor" instead? (My DNA is a little too varied for royalty)
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wobambo: So... what, we all have to fight each other for the job? Or can we do rotating tours? Either or, I'm down for it.


SQUID GAME!
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That landlord/monarch is always crowned in a ceremony that involves being doused with buckets of beer, and reciting an oath to "be a modest smoker, a good drinker, [and] a lover of all women or all men,"


And all the FARKers said "where do I sign"?,  until the read the last part excluding misogyny and misanthropy.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hoarseman: How's the internet connection?


There isn't any. You only get Readers Digest.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think the guy in the article has it sussed up.
Who wouldn't want a king and barkeep named Murphy.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lovely, though I doubt I could get a worker's permit (or whatever us ex-colonists need) and I think that I'd probably be a bit more Basil Fawlty than works in the real world.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hoarseman: How's the internet connection?


You will yearn for the days of dialing into AOL with 300 baud modem.
 
brilett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Too many people
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Three questions:
1) Does it have a generator for electricity?
2) Will a Starlink dish work on the island?
3) As the "monarch" can I declare myself "mayor" instead? (My DNA is a little too varied for royalty)


Victoria was one hell of a matchmaker, wasn't she?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Hoarseman: How's the internet connection?

There isn't any. You only get Readers Digest.


I mean, farked up night skies has one good thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Uhhh you forgot to list any cons in that headline subby.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And with a title like "Monarch" you now have a shot at one or all off the Kardashians
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brilett: Too many people


Hey baby

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The article just gets better and better! There's going to be a line.

Applicant must like smoking, drinking and cavorting
That landlord/monarch is always crowned in a ceremony that involves being doused with buckets of beer, and reciting an oath to "be a modest smoker, a good drinker, [and] a lover of all women or all men," Murphy said.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"If they choose the solitude of sitting there on a glorious sunset, watching a few seals sunbathing, that's not a bad lifestyle is it, really?"

Well, what are the seals wearing?
 
starlost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
the job is mine if i want cuz i'm super qualified.  i have royal blood. my bosses know how good i am. every few months everyone at my latest job say i have no-ability.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like a good time and place as any to finally found Farkistan. Haven't had a good Farkistan flag Photoshop contest in ages. I would apply for the position myself, but being a filthy foreigner from the continent, I'm not sure if I even qualify, LOL.
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are you kidding? Those are ALL pros. They're gonna have applicants lined up for miles.
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If I can bring my dog, I'm in.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Con: British laws.
 
englaja
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Apart from the tourists, sounds perfect.
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is the other person Dr. Girlfriend?
 
BeerBear
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*burps!* sign me up!
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: And with a title like "Monarch" you now have a shot at one or all off the Kardashians


And there's the con the headline forgot to mention.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"a lover of all women or all men"

Being that its almost 2022, that should be updated to "and/or"
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is she one of the two inhabitants?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Con: British laws.


So I can get sued for slander a lot easier?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Kit Fister: Con: British laws.

So I can get sued for slander a lot easier?


and they have a lot more liberal definition of 'hate speech'.
 
Al Czervik
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SecondaryControl: Lovely, though I doubt I could get a worker's permit (or whatever us ex-colonists need) and I think that I'd probably be a bit more Basil Fawlty than works in the real world.


You'll be fine, just don't mention the war.
 
