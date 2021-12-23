 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Twitter)   Omicron causing United to cancel flights due to lack of crews, ruining the wet bandits plans   (twitter.com) divider line
11
224 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 5:30 AM



11 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you subby, it was American Airlines.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I despise winter holiday travel.  It's like this unnecessary mad rush during a time when things are suppose to be shut-down for the holidays and you expect this unnecessary demand on an already stressed system to somehow make you feel special.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you're traveling during covid for the holidays you deserve whatever you get. No sympathy here.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My rule used to be anything less than an eight hour drive I'd drive it rather than fly it. Now I think I'd up that to at least 12 hours, especially after the folks running the local airport were on the news Tuesday telling people to arrive at least three hours before takeoff and to expect to spend an hour in the check in line and an hour in the security line.

And I have TSA Pre-Check and understand I can't bring a live pig or the scimitar I use to behead it in my carry-on, so the security line isn't nearly as bad.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's Moist Bandits to you.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think we need a "Countdown to Karen" event
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
what about the omega?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

plastic_cow: Jokes on you subby, it was American Airlines.


Would've been funnier if there was a line added about Delta giggling like a school kid looking up curse words in the library.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I watch that movie I always get a kick out of the fact that they could leave the house 45 minutes before an international flight and still manage to make it there just as the doors are closing.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
doing a great job Brandon.
 
