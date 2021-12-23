 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Twitter)   Stephen Miller claims he's experienced difficulty obtaining baby items, mostly their arms and legs   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Why am I thinking he and his sister had some kind of giant incest space baby or am I thinking of something else?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Stop looking for them in kennel cages, asshole.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh no, he's breeding another demon.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
WHY ISN'T THIS SCUMBAG NOT ROTTING IN A SUB-BASEMENT UNDER THE HAGUE???
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: WHY ISN'T THIS SCUMBAG NOT ROTTING IN A SUB-BASEMENT UNDER THE HAGUE???


Is Kissinger ain't down there, no one's down there
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If someone will kindly give me his address I'll alert CPS immediately.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Can someone summon a witcher before the eggs hatch?
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I figured he just drank their blood
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did he look for them outside the showers?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, how he didn't notice this last year...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That guy spawned?!
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That guy spawned?!


This guy ghouls!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe he should just make some veal pens in his basement.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He never had any before that survived the detanking process.
 
Pincy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He can't find them at the same place he finds his hair sprinkles?
 
Brooksider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If this louse went shopping at the local  goodwill store we might all be lucky enough for him to find one of those positional asphyxia beds that the mean and cruel government has outlawed.

After all, isn't it the wish of most Americans that Stephen Miller outlive his children?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Donald -- has only got one ball,
Turtle -- has two but very small,
Miller -- he cannot fill 'er,
And Stephen Bannon has no balls at all.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is to stoke fear in all the pregnant women in states slammed with those anti-abortion laws.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For the past 6 months I've heard "You better get everything now cuz you'll never get it for Christmas", but I've been able to get everything I wanted anyway.  No problem with a Thanksgiving turkey (.99 a lb), no problem with a tree, I bought a Nintendo Switch 3 weeks ago, and so on.

Our logistics guy gave a presentation about how cargo containers cost 5-8 times what they cost a year ago and that anchor times at port of LA are 20-30 days (vs 2-3 at Seattle), but that didn't seem to impact anything I bought.

Is this mostly a problem in isolated places?
 
