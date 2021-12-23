 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CNBC)   Tesla: On second thought, maybe letting people play video games isn't such a great idea after all   (cnbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Automobile, Tesla Model, Passenger Play, opening of a preliminary evaluation of Tesla, software update, Printed circuit board, video games, Tesla Motors  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That hat and the beads on the mirror screams volumes as to how this guy is an insufferable jerk, all the while thinking he's really cool and an asset to society. In other words: another toxic Tesla Boi.

image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: That hat and the beads on the mirror screams volumes as to how this guy is an insufferable jerk, all the while thinking he's really cool and an asset to society. In other words: another toxic Tesla Boi.

[image.cnbcfm.com image 850x478]


...
I mean ok, Teslas... but show us on the doll where Elon touched you.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: That hat and the beads on the mirror screams volumes as to how this guy is an insufferable jerk, all the while thinking he's really cool and an asset to society. In other words: another toxic Tesla Boi.

[image.cnbcfm.com image 850x478]

...
I mean ok, Teslas... but show us on the doll where Elon touched you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: That hat and the beads on the mirror screams volumes as to how this guy is an insufferable jerk, all the while thinking he's really cool and an asset to society. In other words: another toxic Tesla Boi.

[image.cnbcfm.com image 850x478]

...
I mean ok, Teslas... but show us on the doll where Elon touched you.

[Fark user image 850x463]


Heh - I don't much GAF about Elon - but I'm pretty sure even on Fark "Look at that hat, and there are BEADS!" is kinda unlikely to constitute valid criticism as such
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: That hat and the beads on the mirror screams volumes as to how this guy is an insufferable jerk, all the while thinking he's really cool and an asset to society. In other words: another toxic Tesla Boi.

[image.cnbcfm.com image 850x478]


What do beads hanging from the mirror mean? I was completely unaware that that was a thing, and still have no idea what thing it is.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it ain't your car, although you paid for it.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My arm is not long enough for the punch I have for Elon Musk that is in my soul
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only because it caused regulatory scrutiny.

Otherwise Tesla's just fine with letting a small portion of its audience aggressively kill itself, like MAGA grifters.  'Move fast and break your dumbass stans, who will defend you to their literal death' is very correlated with success.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: That hat and the beads on the mirror screams volumes


I think the phone in its hands and the complete lack of attention to what's on the road it drives on sends a much clearer message :)
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another dumbass idea from Elon Musk to go along with 'mash subways and car tunnels together to create something worse and more dangerous than both' and 'somehow manufacture a hyper specialized farking submarine to rescue people trapped in a cave fast enough to actually rescue them before they die'.

It's almost like his only real successes come from smarter people, and ol' Musky just throws money around then takes all the credit when something works.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: It's almost like his only real successes come from smarter people, and ol' Musky just throws money around then takes all the credit when something works.


Pretty much this. He wants to be seen as a real-life Tony Stark, but he's MUCH closer to a modern Thomas Edison.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need one of these about self-driving cars.
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


I will never trust self-driving cars.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: LordJiro: It's almost like his only real successes come from smarter people, and ol' Musky just throws money around then takes all the credit when something works.

Pretty much this. He wants to be seen as a real-life Tony Stark, but he's MUCH closer to a modern Thomas Edison.


...Tesla approved comment???
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 850x478]


You can tell I made this because I forgot to crop out the white background.  ffs.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.