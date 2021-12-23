 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Someone goes postal on letter carriers   (wbtv.com) divider line
4
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is about to learn the hard way exactly how serious postal crime is taken by the feds.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Ben: I usually start the month with a postman.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, robbery. Man Bites Dog is a bit more serious
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great, now the GQP is gonna demand the Postal Service workers carry firearms.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

