Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Legacy.com)   He liked to say he lived his life according to his favorite songs, "My Way" and "I Gotta Be Me." He was certainly him, and it probably killed him   (legacy.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn. That is one cold-ass obit.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a daughter?! Well Merry Farking Xmas whatever your name is.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. He outlived Kobe Bryant.
Like CK says after 50, meh.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't believe in the virus

But the virus believed in him.

How heartwarming.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put his family and friends and everybody around him at risk for suffering and dying too.
What a guy!
A loyal Trumper to the very end!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sex Pistols - My Way (Sid Vicious)
Youtube udjS5yhtT8I


Here's to one less deadbeat in the world.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gott-dang.  That was one fine obit.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. He died needfully. He was a dumbf*ck - from cradle to grave. A useless dumbf*ck, except that he is a sign for other dumbf*cks, which they will ignore, because they are just as stupid as he is.

F*ck him. He was worthless in life and his death will be equally worthless., except to make me smile that another useless piece of shiat has died and made the world a better place.

The only value his existence could be is if I find his grave, take a huge shiat and some flowers grow there.  Otherwise, he is just the same as all the other vermin that infest this country.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went to two of my alma maters.  I must have paid better attention in class.  I got vaccinated.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know isn't a popular point of view on fark, but plenty of decent people believe in some really stupid shiat. Chances are, you probably believe something stupid too. Hopefully whatever stupid thing you believe won't kill you or contribute to the spread of a deadly disease. But it's still stupid.

My wife likes to make fun of her otherwise sweet old grandma who refuses to get vaccinated because she believes Jesus will protect her.

"I believe in science!" my wife says.

Then yesterday she tells me she is going to make an appointment to get accupuncture.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I know isn't a popular point of view on fark, but plenty of decent people believe in some really stupid shiat. Chances are, you probably believe something stupid too. Hopefully whatever stupid thing you believe won't kill you or contribute to the spread of a deadly disease. But it's still stupid.

My wife likes to make fun of her otherwise sweet old grandma who refuses to get vaccinated because she believes Jesus will protect her.

"I believe in science!" my wife says.

Then yesterday she tells me she is going to make an appointment to get accupuncture.


None of my mistakes have gotten me or anybody else killed yet.
But yeah, both all sides are bad so who cares, right.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Chemlight Battery: I know isn't a popular point of view on fark, but plenty of decent people believe in some really stupid shiat. Chances are, you probably believe something stupid too. Hopefully whatever stupid thing you believe won't kill you or contribute to the spread of a deadly disease. But it's still stupid.

My wife likes to make fun of her otherwise sweet old grandma who refuses to get vaccinated because she believes Jesus will protect her.

"I believe in science!" my wife says.

Then yesterday she tells me she is going to make an appointment to get accupuncture.

None of my mistakes have gotten me or anybody else killed yet.
But yeah, both all sides are bad so who cares, right.


In your case, literacy might be your problem.
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He did not believe in masks, tests, vaccines, or the virus science.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
you can almost feel the world get smarter with each of these stories.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was an appropriately angry, blameful, obit. I guess his monument will be that bench.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I admire the writer of the obit.  Without any physical descriptions, I can picture this guy in every detail except for the color of his (probably) thinning, combed-over hair.  I can even hear his voice:  This covid crap?  Well, lemme tell you about that!. . . .
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone whose favourite song is "My Way" is a prick. Change my mind.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I know isn't a popular point of view on fark, but plenty of decent people believe in some really stupid shiat. Chances are, you probably believe something stupid too. Hopefully whatever stupid thing you believe won't kill you or contribute to the spread of a deadly disease. But it's still stupid.

My wife likes to make fun of her otherwise sweet old grandma who refuses to get vaccinated because she believes Jesus will protect her.

"I believe in science!" my wife says.

Then yesterday she tells me she is going to make an appointment to get accupuncture.


At least she didn't discuss her latest horoscope and how it relates to her Meyers-Briggs personality test.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, is fatk posting Herman Cain awards now?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Anyone whose favourite song is "My Way" is a prick. Change my mind.


It's my favorite.

Wait.
 
snochick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
