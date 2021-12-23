 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(The Daily Beast) LAPD ruin Christmas for the family of a 14 year old girl forever
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ACAB.  F*ck the police and gun nuts!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
KNX has been reporting about this over the past couple of hours.

Moroning: ACAB.  F*ck the police and gun nuts!


The police were trying to stop the suspect, who shot a woman in the store.

Just a shiatty outcome for the innocent teenager.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lorelle: KNX has been reporting about this over the past couple of hours.

Moroning: ACAB.  F*ck the police and gun nuts!

The police were trying to stop the suspect, who shot a woman in the store.

Just a shiatty outcome for the innocent teenager.


No story I've read so far says suspect had a gun.  Only weapon they have said he had was a lock.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Moroning: No story I've read so far says suspect had a gun. Only weapon they have said he had was a lock.


He'll have a gun on him by the time they write up the official reports. Or is that only Baltimore?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Moroning: Lorelle: KNX has been reporting about this over the past couple of hours.

Moroning: ACAB.  F*ck the police and gun nuts!

The police were trying to stop the suspect, who shot a woman in the store.

Just a shiatty outcome for the innocent teenager.

No story I've read so far says suspect had a gun.  Only weapon they have said he had was a lock.


Ah, I guess I heard it wrong, then.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm still listening to KNX. The story is on again.

OK, they just said that "LAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress call."
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The woman who was injured by the suspect is hospitalized. They didn't say that she had been shot.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh...for the interested...L.A. news radio station KNX.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lorelle: The woman who was injured by the suspect is hospitalized. They didn't say that she had been shot.


Yeah, firefighter they interviewed said she was beat up pretty badly.  Which makes me doubt there is a gun involved. Why beat her when he could have shot her?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
if only there had been a good guy with a gun.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Moroning: Lorelle: The woman who was injured by the suspect is hospitalized. They didn't say that she had been shot.

Yeah, firefighter they interviewed said she was beat up pretty badly.  Which makes me doubt there is a gun involved. Why beat her when he could have shot her?


The last KNX report stated that the police received several 911 calls about a shooting in progress.

Perhaps the next report will have more info.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Green? Uh-oh...

The next KNX report about this will be on at 6:03pm.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the only option you have to stop a fight is blasting away, you need to stop being a cop.
And surrender all firearms.

No business being a cop if you need to unleash bullets like that.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
KNX now reported that police received calls about a person behaving erratically, being violent at Burlington Coat Factory.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: If the only option you have to stop a fight is blasting away, you need to stop being a cop.
And surrender all firearms.

No business being a cop if you need to unleash bullets like that.


But they have all these cool shooty toys they love playing with! Are you going to keep kids from their toys?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lorelle: KNX has been reporting about this over the past couple of hours.

Moroning: ACAB.  F*ck the police and gun nuts!

The police were trying to stop the suspect, who shot a woman in the store.

Just a shiatty outcome for the innocent teenager.


A former cop was convicted today of acting recklessly in killing somebody and that was the suspect. There's no excuse for the innocent getting taken out.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lorelle: KNX now reported that police received calls about a person behaving erratically, being violent at Burlington Coat Factory.


Maybe the cops were just trying to blend in.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dying in a hail of bullets while shopping does seem like a very American way to go.

/Sadly
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Dying in a hail of bullets while shopping does seem like a very American way to go.

/Sadly


Yup. At the top of the hour, I heard a report about several people being shot at a shopping mall in Illinois today.
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they wonder why the malls are dying
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: vudukungfu: If the only option you have to stop a fight is blasting away, you need to stop being a cop.
And surrender all firearms.

No business being a cop if you need to unleash bullets like that.

But they have all these cool shooty toys they love playing with! Are you going to keep kids from their toys?


Yeah. Kill a civilian bystander and never handle a firearm again.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Take.  Away.  Their.  Guns.
 
Peki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LAPD have killed 4 people this week. I've had protest chants in my head since I read this story...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Cafe Threads: vudukungfu: If the only option you have to stop a fight is blasting away, you need to stop being a cop.
And surrender all firearms.

No business being a cop if you need to unleash bullets like that.

But they have all these cool shooty toys they love playing with! Are you going to keep kids from their toys?

Yeah. Kill a civilian bystander and never handle a firearm again.


That's it? Just take away the firearm?
 
realmolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is just heartbreaking. Truly awful.

Why on earth would you open fire in a store like that? How could you be a cop and not know that bullets go through drywall? Unbelievable. Irresponsible. The cop should go to prison, and the city should pay the parents at least $100 million.

This country is so farked up. We're all frogs in the boiling pot of water. We've slowly gotten used to it, and we don't realize we're being killed.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lorelle: KNX has been reporting about this over the past couple of hours.

Moroning: ACAB.  F*ck the police and gun nuts!

The police were trying to stop the suspect, who shot a woman in the store.

Just a shiatty outcome for the innocent teenager.


By "a shiatty outcome" do you mean that time the police murdered her?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's odd that Robocop used to seem like an absurdly violent future.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I won't be surprised if this is the fault  of killology & Dave Grossman.
We need to make it illegal for cops the take theses kinds of classes.
Criminals are not enemy combatants.  JFC.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: It's odd that Robocop used to seem like an absurdly violent future.


robocop would be an upgrade. at least he had target tracking software.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They've released a picture of the officers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They've released a picture of the officers:

[Fark user image image 850x515]


If they were storm troopers, they could have emptied their clips and no one would have died.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They've released a picture of the officers:

[Fark user image image 850x515]


I decided not to do a funny. This situation is really sad.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone know the condition people assaulted by the perpetrator?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Condition of the people assaulted.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Dying in a hail of bullets while shopping does seem like a very American way to go.

/Sadly


*Not analogous to dying in a hail of bullets at Burlington Industries.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They also killed the suspect, so......job well done...?
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Anyone know the condition people assaulted by the perpetrator?


Less dead than the suspect or the teenager
 
austerity101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Always worth a re-view.

Cops Shouldn't Have Guns, Congress Shouldn't Have Twitter & More! - SOME NEWS
Youtube m6L6NojS19Y
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Lorelle: KNX has been reporting about this over the past couple of hours.

Moroning: ACAB.  F*ck the police and gun nuts!

The police were trying to stop the suspect, who shot a woman in the store.

Just a shiatty outcome for the innocent teenager.

By "a shiatty outcome" do you mean that time the police murdered her?


That's as about as shiatty as it gets, isn't it??
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lorelle: thurstonxhowell: Lorelle: KNX has been reporting about this over the past couple of hours.

Moroning: ACAB.  F*ck the police and gun nuts!

The police were trying to stop the suspect, who shot a woman in the store.

Just a shiatty outcome for the innocent teenager.

By "a shiatty outcome" do you mean that time the police murdered her?

That's as about as shiatty as it gets, isn't it??


Shiatty sounds more like yeah it's crap but you will live.
 
Peki
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Anyone know the condition people assaulted by the perpetrator?


First assault victim has serious injuries. I think I read somewhere "serious but stable" but I can't find the link now.

Unknown about 2nd victim. This one may have also been shot, but conflicting reports.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: knbwhite: Anyone know the condition people assaulted by the perpetrator?

Less dead than the suspect or the teenager


I have to say this is all farked.
But hay the pigs got to go home.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Were any cops hurt? Let's keep this in perspective. no cop should ever have to put themselves in a position where they could be injured.  Those brave men and women sign up for a job where they could get scratched or kicked or bitten all of which could lead to sepsis and death so all very deadly attacks.  They must respond with lethal force.

Besides if you are to believe all the posts from family members of cops dying of COVID, it was this girls time to die and god was just calling her home.
 
