 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBS News)   "If you have COVID, you don't care if your nurse also has COVID, right?" - CDC   (cbsnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Sick, Health care, new cases, United States, Health insurance, Healthcare, health care workers, Public health, Health  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 10:25 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one?
 
freakay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I will have to use that one, actually...would you mind if your nurse had covid, and didnt wear a mask?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if she is hot enough, I would let a nurse with leprosy treat me. There are certain risks I am willing to take.
 
alice_600
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're doomed aren't we?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

freakay: I will have to use that one, actually...would you mind if your nurse had covid, and didnt wear a mask?


Yesterday I bought some rapid COVID tests at a box store to use before I go to visit an elderly relative. I'm fine (I think)

I wore a mask and was getting some amused looks from folks without masks.

Then I flashed the tests at them.

And they all moved away from me ...
 
Loren
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Basically, the choice is between someone who might possibly be infectious vs nobody.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: if she is hot enough, I would let a nurse with leprosy treat me. There are certain risks I am willing to take.


Reminds me of a classic: What did the leper say to the prostitute? Keep the tip.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unless I am mistaken, and I very well could be, if a nurse is positive and asymptomatic, they can still transmit to others, and can still develop symptoms. They have a higher viral load already, but haven't crossed the threshold.

Maybe adding to the viral load isn't a good thing?

And they are getting pressure from corporations to have sick people working? On airlines? Sure, we all knew capitalism would speed along the downfall of humanity, but it's depressing to see it writ large.
 
Goimir
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Loren: Basically, the choice is between someone who might possibly be infectious vs nobody.


Meaning lockdowns should have happened a month ago.  We are domed.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Side note. Someone I know works for the CDC. They have been working non stop almost  7 days a week 10 hour days for almost the past 2 years. She literally had one 4 day holiday stretch in the last year.

We tend to forget them but the guys at CDC also deserve a lot for all they are doing in this time of need.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Which one?


Which nurse, or which covid?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I only have a Google MD but if somebody is asymptomatic AND tests negative then doesn't that mean they're uninfected?
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Side note. Someone I know works for the CDC. They have been working non stop almost  7 days a week 10 hour days for almost the past 2 years. She literally had one 4 day holiday stretch in the last year.

We tend to forget them but the guys at CDC also deserve a lot for all they are doing in this time of need.


Which is by itself crazy since
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sure. What's a little more covid gonna hurt? Come on in."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they're well enough to do their job, they're only dealing with people who have the same variant, and they are vaccinated and masked... sure.  If I've got a case of Omicron bad enough to need a hospital and they've got a ward where the staff with Omicron work while they have active infections but are asymptomatic, that would seem like a good way not to waste specialized labor.

Now tell me how practical it is to have sections of the hospital segregated by COVID variant, because I suspect ultimately that would be less efficient than a positive test meaning you send your infected staff home until they're clear.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Goimir: Loren: Basically, the choice is between someone who might possibly be infectious vs nobody.

Meaning lockdowns should have happened a month ago.  We are domed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My  cousin's wife was an ER nurse in Philly and got covid last April. She stayed home sick for a couple days, and when she was able to work again they put her in the covid ward without even testing her.

This is nothing new, and no, if you are covid positive it doesn't matter if the nurse has a mild case of covid. Unless he / she is an anti masker. But not very many smart people are anti maskers.
 
cefm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cefm: jaivirtualcard: Side note. Someone I know works for the CDC. They have been working non stop almost  7 days a week 10 hour days for almost the past 2 years. She literally had one 4 day holiday stretch in the last year.

We tend to forget them but the guys at CDC also deserve a lot for all they are doing in this time of need.

Which is by itself crazy since


(Continued misclick) it has been clear for ages that this would go on for a long time so asking the same people to give emergency effort for years was stupid and unsustainable from day 1. Willful ignorance of that fact has been standard though. People hate facts especially when it affects their budgets or priorities.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Side note. Someone I know works for the CDC. They have been working non stop almost  7 days a week 10 hour days for almost the past 2 years. She literally had one 4 day holiday stretch in the last year.

We tend to forget them but the guys at CDC also deserve a lot for all they are doing in this time of need.


And a lot of good their "nonstop work" has done us

Remind me how many vaccines the CDC developed? Or perhaps you can point to even one successful messaging campaign they've implemented that helped keep deaths and infections down?

It's okay - I'll wait
 
ryant123
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I already have covid, having a covid positive nurse isn't going to give me extra disease.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ryant123: If I already have covid, having a covid positive nurse isn't going to give me extra disease.


Unless the variant she has has "immune escape" and your body is already weak from infection

But hey - why not try and ride the dragon? Ben Carson did and it turned out alright for him. Right?
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Loren: Basically, the choice is between someone who might possibly be infectious vs nobody.


"Nobody" is possibly the better choice.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: freakay: I will have to use that one, actually...would you mind if your nurse had covid, and didnt wear a mask?

Yesterday I bought some rapid COVID tests at a box store to use before I go to visit an elderly relative. I'm fine (I think)

I wore a mask and was getting some amused looks from folks without masks.

Then I flashed the tests at them.

And they all moved away from me ...


And then everyone clapped.
 
austerity101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Goimir: We are domed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Loren: Basically, the choice is between someone who might possibly be infectious vs nobody.

"Nobody" is possibly the better choice.


Especially if you don't have access to healthcare because of the farked up unholy profit machine that is the US medical system

Then "nothing" might be your only choice
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ryant123: If I already have covid, having a covid positive nurse isn't going to give me extra disease.


You know, I'm not a doctor, or a virologist, or even a biologist... but I'm betting if someone is breathing clouds of live virus into your lungs, your viral load is going to climb which in turn will make it more challenging for your immune system to fight it off.

But if we're running low on staff and they're vaccinated and masked, that risk may be small enough to be worth the overall benefit of, you know, having staff and not just turning you away at the door.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElecricalPast: jaivirtualcard: Side note. Someone I know works for the CDC. They have been working non stop almost  7 days a week 10 hour days for almost the past 2 years. She literally had one 4 day holiday stretch in the last year.

We tend to forget them but the guys at CDC also deserve a lot for all they are doing in this time of need.

And a lot of good their "nonstop work" has done us

Remind me how many vaccines the CDC developed? Or perhaps you can point to even one successful messaging campaign they've implemented that helped keep deaths and infections down?

It's okay - I'll wait


It's like you don't understand what the CDC does.

In case that's true, here's some help:

https://www.cdc.gov/about/organizatio​n​/mission.htm

https://www.cdc.gov/maso/pdf/cdcmiss.​p​df

https://www.verywellhealth.com/cdc-ro​l​e-versus-who-5196132
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElecricalPast: Remind me how many vaccines the CDC developed?


Let's start with.
1. CDC does not develop vaccines.
2. A majority of their messaging has been thwarted by dumb fark antivaxx MAGA. A lot of how this disease evolved was rapid and they have adjusted the messaging as more information became available.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.