 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(WAFF Huntsville)   Man fired from job because he refused getting COVID vaccination, claims his cancer makes him vulnerable to vaccine side effects   (waff.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, Immune system, Last year Nickie Greer, United Launch Alliance, political issues, last exemption, cancer patient, doctors notes, COVID vaccine  
•       •       •

36 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 10:45 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, dipshiat, your cancer makes you vulnerable to cancer.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take the shot and run the risk of a bad reaction or don't take the shot and run the risk of bad reaction.

/ decisions, decisions
// I sort of get it
/// But you should still do it
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Either he doesn't have cancer and just is making up a story or he didn't even ask for a legitimate exemption
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can claim a lot of thing. And often do.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Either he doesn't have cancer and just is making up a story or he didn't even ask for a legitimate exemption


Imma go with a THIS.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Either he doesn't have cancer and just is making up a story or he didn't even ask for a legitimate exemption


I have lousy lungs that crap out regularly.  Especially after colds, I always get bronchitis, followed by pneumonia.  Viral if I'm lucky, bacterial in a bad year.  Anyway, my doctor got an earful when he suggested I let my family get the vaccine and I wait a few months.

I'm doubled vaxxed, and waiting out a steroid round to get my booster.  If your body is already weak, you're an idjit if you aren't doing everything possible to strengthen it.

Booster me at least once, maybe just get a whole dose again.  I don't care if it makes me sore and feverish for a couple of days.  Herd immunity isn't going to happen.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Either he doesn't have cancer and just is making up a story or he didn't even ask for a legitimate exemption


Assuming the Leukemia diagnosis is real (and his HR department is probably well aware of it because of the leave required for treatment), he's got a borderline reason for an exemption. It appears the employer is going full hardline with no exemptions and are probably glad to offload this liability off their policy.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: eurotrader: Either he doesn't have cancer and just is making up a story or he didn't even ask for a legitimate exemption

Assuming the Leukemia diagnosis is real (and his HR department is probably well aware of it because of the leave required for treatment), he's got a borderline reason for an exemption. It appears the employer is going full hardline with no exemptions and are probably glad to offload this liability off their policy.


I suppose given how sick he is, he has nothing to fear from covid. It's not like the disease is worse than the cure, or has the same symptoms but worse.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dicks  like these.

I hope he gets c... oh.

Know what? God will handle this.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he is on cancer meds that might conflict with a covid vax, then he has a point.  The thing is covid virus will kill you faster than cancer.

Unless he has really bad cancer, and only has a short time to live.  Then the covid virus will still kill you.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: If he is on cancer meds that might conflict with a covid vax, then he has a point.  The thing is covid virus will kill you faster than cancer.

Unless he has really bad cancer, and only has a short time to live.  Then the covid virus will still kill you.


The problem with Leukemia is you have little no immune system. It's one of those conditions that make the vax decision a lot harder to deal with.

/ Infections are what do these folks in.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I can claim a lot of thing. And often do.


Or so you clam, which of course is the singular form of claims.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.