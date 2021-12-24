 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(WDSU New Orleans)   Did anyone expect him to do it again? Depends   (wdsu.com) divider line
orygubner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Possession of meth, pretending to be an autistic person to get his fetish off - given 400 hours community service and probationary AA meetings wtfc!?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hum. So name doesn't make the person?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Suspended sentences of 11½ years??

There's your f*cking problem.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

orygubner: Possession of meth, pretending to be an autistic person to get his fetish off - given 400 hours community service and probationary AA meetings wtfc!?


You got all of those details, but didn't see the mugshot?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Suspended sentences of 11½ years??

There's your f*cking problem.


Maybe. Maybe not.

Let me ask you this.
Would you think a teenager should do only years for killing their mom?
Would you think they'd ever be a normal citizen?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can someone explain why the charge is of Human Traficking?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Can someone explain why the charge is of Human Traficking?


It's the new buzzword for "paying for a hooker". They make it seem like giving a ho $50 for a quick blowjob puts you on the same level as those kidnappers from "Taken".
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's the new buzzword for "paying for a hooker". They make it seem like giving a ho $50 for a quick blowjob puts you on the same level as those kidnappers from "Taken".


To be fair he was using deceit to get sexual gratification.  This wasn't a willing sex worker.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

orygubner: Possession of meth, pretending to be an autistic person to get his fetish off - given 400 hours community service and probationary AA meetings wtfc!?


It's the south - He can probably put this on his resumé.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems easier to just hire a prostitute. Wouldn't even be illegal without sex stuff, which it appears he never engaged in.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's the new buzzword for "paying for a hooker". They make it seem like giving a ho $50 for a quick blowjob puts you on the same level as those kidnappers from "Taken".

To be fair he was using deceit to get sexual gratification.  This wasn't a willing sex worker.


Sure. Then that would be something along the lines of sexual molestation, no?
It's like he is physically moving people nor forcing them to have sex.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: HoratioGates: AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's the new buzzword for "paying for a hooker". They make it seem like giving a ho $50 for a quick blowjob puts you on the same level as those kidnappers from "Taken".

To be fair he was using deceit to get sexual gratification.  This wasn't a willing sex worker.

Sure. Then that would be something along the lines of sexual molestation, no?
It's like he is physically moving people nor forcing them to have sex.


He was getting them to participate in sex work against their will.  It will probably come down to the exact wording of the law.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Couldn't this guy use the same service as David Vitter?
 
