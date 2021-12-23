 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(ABC News)   WHO rushes to South Sudan to investigate mysterious illness that has killed almost 100, 2022 shakes magic 8 ball and it explodes   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 9:05 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cough_cough.gif
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Baby, can you dig your man?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The symptoms of the mysterious illness include cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, chest pain, joint pain, loss of appetite and body weakness, officials said."


which is pretty much every ailment ever ailed.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: "The symptoms of the mysterious illness include cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, chest pain, joint pain, loss of appetite and body weakness, officials said."


which is pretty much every ailment ever ailed.


Slowly started getting all of these in my late 50s...
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: "The symptoms of the mysterious illness include cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, chest pain, joint pain, loss of appetite and body weakness, officials said."


which is pretty much every ailment ever ailed.


Sounds like too much cheap tequila.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The symptoms start with a slight fever and dryness of the throat. When the virus penetrates the red blood cells, the victim becomes dizzy, begins to experience an itchy rash, then the poison goes to work on the central nervous system, severe muscle spasms followed by the inevitable drooling. At this point, the entire digestive system collapses, accompanied by uncontrollable flatulence.  Until finally, the poor bastard is reduced to a quivering wasted piece of jelly.


/Don't eat the fish.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't drink the water.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Lupus.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weeners is some antivaxx idiot. God I hate those people.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least the symptoms don't match up to Ebola.  So, maybe it's just the flu.  Does South Sudan have many fly outbreaks?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Symptoms sound like those from the drugs advertised during the news.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Baby, can you dig your man?


He's a righteous man.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Captain Trips to the courtesy phone.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Am I wrong for routing for water borne illness?
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Third Base!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: Am I wrong for routing for water borne illness?


Morally and grammatically.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WHO rushes to South Sudan to investigate mysterious illness?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
100, 2002

What happened to decimals? Or is this one of those shock value ooga booga ways to make it look like is 100k or something at first sight.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I punched those symptoms into Google.
fark, I think they have cancer.
 
TXLanding
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: It's Lupus.


It's NEVER lupus!
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it's already killed 100,2022 people and we're just finding out about it now we are in deep doo-doo.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hope it burns itself out like a candle lit on both ends, we obviously failed when dealing with a slow burning candle.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't drink the water.


What's Dave Matthews Band got to do with this?
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: GummyBearOverlord: Am I wrong for routing for water borne illness?

Morally and grammatically.


Lol, just don't want another global airborne pandemic.

Help them and route medical support to them.  Let's just keep it local epidemics for a bit.

/shiat, I hope I used that right this time.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
 Nuke it from orbit.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, chest pain, joint pain, loss of appetite and body weakness is the name of my Mumblebjork cover band
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Nuke it from orbit.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You know who just had to leave South Sudan in part because of that? The kid from the Afghanistan holiday from earlier this year. I think he's now sick in Kenya or something.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: "The symptoms of the mysterious illness include cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, chest pain, joint pain, loss of appetite and body weakness, officials said."


which is pretty much every ailment ever ailed.


Sounds like Chipotle Sudan is a thing
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: Boojum2k: GummyBearOverlord: Am I wrong for routing for water borne illness?

Morally and grammatically.

Lol, just don't want another global airborne pandemic.

Help them and route medical support to them.  Let's just keep it local epidemics for a bit.

/shiat, I hope I used that right this time.


Much clearer and less wrong this time!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Well, at least the symptoms don't match up to Ebola.  So, maybe it's just the flu.  Does South Sudan have many fly outbreaks?


It's Ebola-19.

/Well, it's been nice knowing y'all.
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: "The symptoms of the mysterious illness include cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, chest pain, joint pain, loss of appetite and body weakness, officials said."


which is pretty much every ailment ever ailed.


That's pretty much my daily existence.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Christian Bale: If it's already killed 100,2022 people and we're just finding out about it now we are in deep doo-doo.


100,2002? I thought I knew all the numbers, but that's a new one to me.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.