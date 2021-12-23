 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Twitter)   Need a last minute gift idea? Cookie Monster has you covered   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, but what kind of cookie?  And how large of a cookie?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: Ah, but what kind of cookie?  And how large of a cookie?


That not important. What important is COOKIE
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. On it, CM. Just got the semi sweets.

On an unrelated note, while the baked goods section was bloody barren at my local grocer, the baking aisle was very well stocked.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Thanks to Omicron my fam has made a few hundred cookies the lat 72 hours. We got a bunch of prepaid boxes from Canada Post.

The poeple who are filling the malls shopping are misled and spreading COVID.

:(  2 of my cousins have Omicron now, they've been bedridden for 2 weeks. One is over 40 the other under 10. That's "mild cases" according to Farkers and American news.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Him have point there. Who not love cookie?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yeah. Thanks to Omicron my fam has made a few hundred cookies the lat 72 hours. We got a bunch of prepaid boxes from Canada Post.

The poeple who are filling the malls shopping are misled and spreading COVID.

:(  2 of my cousins have Omicron now, they've been bedridden for 2 weeks. One is over 40 the other under 10. That's "mild cases" according to Farkers and American news.


If only there were some way to find gifts remotely, and have them sent to your home, perhaps by a courier of some type...maybe they could use that newfangled intertubes network thing to take your requests and somehow get cash from you to pay for those things.

If that was possible, people would not have to venture into the shopping malls or their town's Kresge's Five and Dime, and be forced into contact with potentially infected people.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard he just tested positive for Covid.

It's the Om nom nom nomicron variant.
 
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough call....the gifting of TF thread made a pretty awesome last minute gift just watching it happen!
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't argue with that logic.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone I forgot to get a gift for before 12/23, probably isn't worth scrambling to get a gift for.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cookie Monster is a sell out. He's now advocating for a balanced diet and that cookies are only a "sometimes food"
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Made a few hundred of these with my daughter and ex-wife a couple weeks ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also made a batch of classic Toll House choc chip (about 3 doz) and one batch of Russian tea cakes (about 2.5 doz).

Also bought a cheese babka.

I think we're set.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I heard he just tested positive for Covid.

It's the Om nom nom nomicron variant.


How is this not a meme yet!?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My pi-hole blocks these sorts of sweets...oops, I mean, tweets.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm technically giving my nephews and nieces cookies for Christmas: I'm making 3D cookie piggy banks with real folded up money  and candy coins inside.

Wish me luck; I don't really enjoy baking but the practice batch wasn't half bad.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
