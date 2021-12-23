 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Deadline Detroit)   The Good Not News: The wife of a restaurant owner who defied COVID mandates to keep his restaurant open to pay for her cancer treatment is "doing great". Read the article for the Bad News   (deadlinedetroit.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"although he was unvaccinated,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is someone unvaccinated dying at this late date bad news?  It's just another suicide.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the bad news in this?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Where's the bad news in this?


that it will have ZERO effect on the rest of the antivax/hesitant crowd. thus keeping the shiatshow rolling for another several months
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Geez - what a sad story.
Oh well.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, false dichotomy much?

He was a dumbass to risk his health and his wife's health last year and was damned lucky he got to keep his business and his life.

He died unvaccinated when he had a cancer-ridden wife to support. fark his stupid selfish ass.
 
red230
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Where's the bad news in this?


Looks like some kitchen and wait staff are going to have to find new jobs.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Where's the bad news in this?


The wife can't figure out how to use Bumble
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like a perfect argument for
1) Mandatory vaccines
2) Universal healthcare.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Where's the bad news in this?


The bad news is that despite he not getting vaccinated when it was first available and died stupid, the USA still doesn't have socialized medicine. He had to stay open to cover his wife's colon cancer costs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
F*ck around and find out. Well, he found out.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Douchebag remained open, risked the life of his customers, and remained unvaccinated in spite of evidence regarding safety and efficacy of the vaccines available. Now his wife his nothing and still has cancer.
Why am I supposed to feel any sadness in this story of defiant, childish behavior?
 
wantingout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
what was his underlying condition? besides the massive stress of trying to pay to keep his wife alive?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, it was God's will, so who are we to question the Almighty's grace?

/am I doing it right?
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
because the virus was worse than even the toughest military training he endured

WTF kind of comparison is that? It doesn't compute. Just needed to jam that into a conversation one last time before he died I guess.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: kmgenesis23: Where's the bad news in this?

The bad news is that despite he not getting vaccinated when it was first available and died stupid, the USA still doesn't have socialized medicine. He had to stay open to cover his wife's colon cancer costs.


His employer offered comprehensive medical plans to all employees - https://firekeeperscasino.com/about​/ca​reers/benefits/

Not that we shouldn't have national single payer insurance, but this guy wasn't without either.

He had life insurance too. His wife better hope that his death from a freely preventable disease didn't void the coverage.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Where's the bad news in this?


They had okayish broasted chicken.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Sounds to me like a perfect argument for
1) Mandatory vaccines
2) Universal healthcare.


Reposting due to extreme agreement.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was around a stage 4 cancer patient while unvaccinated and running a restaurant. Was he taking her to treatment, and exposing other cancer patients? What a selfish a~hole.
 
