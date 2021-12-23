 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Two die when their Scubaru doesn't quite live up to its name   (ktvu.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OMAE!!!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Crikey!
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's farking scary, and it's not like flooding is super coming around here.
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Any Fark survivalists know the proper way to escape a submerging vehicle?

Most later model cars have power windows.  Once flooded, perhaps the power is gone and you can't get the windows down.  Pressure against the doors may make them hard to open.

I drive a convertible, so may not be an issue, but if I'm ever in a rental...
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Super common*
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
essentially drowned

Still better than full drowning?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hammettman: Any Fark survivalists know the proper way to escape a submerging vehicle?

Most later model cars have power windows.  Once flooded, perhaps the power is gone and you can't get the windows down.  Pressure against the doors may make them hard to open.

I drive a convertible, so may not be an issue, but if I'm ever in a rental...


Get one of those windshield breakers, I have a pocket knife that has one on the butt of the handle.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"It was only after firefighters rescued that person - and drained the deep underpass - that they realized two people in another car had essentially drowned."

"Essentially drowned"?!  What does that even mean?  Is there some reason to believe that they did not, in fact, drown?  This is like saying that Kennedy was "killed by a bullet, more-or-less."
 
firefly212
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "It was only after firefighters rescued that person - and drained the deep underpass - that they realized two people in another car had essentially drowned."

"Essentially drowned"?!  What does that even mean?  Is there some reason to believe that they did not, in fact, drown?  This is like saying that Kennedy was "killed by a bullet, more-or-less."


I have questions... did they choke to death on a fish before they could drown?
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hammettman: Any Fark survivalists know the proper way to escape a submerging vehicle?

Most later model cars have power windows.  Once flooded, perhaps the power is gone and you can't get the windows down.  Pressure against the doors may make them hard to open.

I drive a convertible, so may not be an issue, but if I'm ever in a rental...


image.made-in-china.comView Full Size


Window breaker.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mock26: hammettman: Any Fark survivalists know the proper way to escape a submerging vehicle?

Most later model cars have power windows.  Once flooded, perhaps the power is gone and you can't get the windows down.  Pressure against the doors may make them hard to open.

I drive a convertible, so may not be an issue, but if I'm ever in a rental...

[image.made-in-china.com image 550x550]

Window breaker.


And seat belt cutter. Got one in the center console.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Scoobaroo?  Raggy?
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mock26: hammettman: Any Fark survivalists know the proper way to escape a submerging vehicle?

Most later model cars have power windows.  Once flooded, perhaps the power is gone and you can't get the windows down.  Pressure against the doors may make them hard to open.

I drive a convertible, so may not be an issue, but if I'm ever in a rental...

[image.made-in-china.com image 550x550]

Window breaker.


That thing looks so small.  Hard to believe it works, but I guess they do.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hammettman: Any Fark survivalists know the proper way to escape a submerging vehicle?

Most later model cars have power windows.  Once flooded, perhaps the power is gone and you can't get the windows down.  Pressure against the doors may make them hard to open.

I drive a convertible, so may not be an issue, but if I'm ever in a rental...


It would be nerve-wracking, but you can wait till the water fills a lot of the passenger compartment, leveling the pressure somewhat. But my first choice would still be the window-breaking device, providing I didn't store it in the trunk like an idiot.
 
