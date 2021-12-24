 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(The Sun (Ireland))   Protip for "cheeky" employees: Don't forget to switch off the CCTV before having a secret Christmas party without your boss. He could be watching you   (thesun.ie) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bosses really think like kings.
The French had the correct thing to do with royal farks
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So this has nothing to do with mooning etc.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Judging by them all flipping the CCTV off, I'm gonna call bullshiat on them forgetting to turn it off
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They didn't forget.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the boss went and whined to the farking SUN about it, so yeah he sounds like a real life-of-the-party sort.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That stuff wasn't in the guide from The Onion
 
