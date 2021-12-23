 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   So, we were just trespassing to tell you guys Merry Xmas, or Happy Holidays, and... yeah, anyway, there was an 'incident' and my husband strangled your kangaroo   (wfla.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Death, Kangaroo, neighbor's kangaroo, Chris Lea, owners' property, English-language films, male kangaroo, Sumner County  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 11:45 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hear a dingo eating your baby.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's just skippy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mad libs?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yaw String: That's just skippy.


The bush kangaroo.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mad libs?


The whole f'kin' story is mad-lib.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Weird. I thought strangling the kangaroo was just a euphemism for beating off on an inversion table.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x429]


That neck is shaped like a pyramid. Damn.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The entire property was fenced and the kangaroo contained therein?
What was the problem?

Leave things alone when you don't know what you're doing with them!

Why is this so difficult for people to understand?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What kind of blow gets you jacked up to the point of strangling a kangaroo?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.